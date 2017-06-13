 Skip Nav
Meet the First 8 Contestants of Australian Survivor 2017

Image Source: Network Ten

Teasers for the new season of Australian Survivor have started to drop, and it's already shaping up to be a bit much for our first-world hearts to handle. The first promo gave us a preview at what to expect (in a word, more mind-games), and now, we're getting a look at some of the castaways.

Ranging in age from 22 to 51, this year's contestants come from diverse backgrounds — so far, we've got everyone from a model to lime farmer, to adventure guide and plumber. As much a physical competition as it is mental, it really is anyone's game, and we can't wait to see what grand schemes they come up with to take out the title. Oh, and hello Mark W and Locky.

Aimee
Aimee
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 23

State: Victoria

Occupation: Plumber

Jarrad
Jarrad
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 29

State: Western Australia

Occupation: Photographer

Joan
Joan
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 29

State: New South Wales

Occupation: Escape Room Owner

Locky
Locky
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 27

State: Western Australia

Occupation: Adventure Guide

Mark H
Mark H
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 51

State: Queensland

Occupation: Lime Farmer

Mark W
Mark W
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 37

State: Western Australia

Occupation: Former Special Operations Commander

Peter
Peter
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 22

State: New South Wales

Occupation: Digital Advertising Producer

Sarah
Sarah
Image Source: Network Ten

Age: 22

State: Western Australia

Occupation: Model

Australian SurvivorTVAustralian TVReality TV
