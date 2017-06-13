Meet the First 8 Contestants of Australian Survivor 2017

Teasers for the new season of Australian Survivor have started to drop, and it's already shaping up to be a bit much for our first-world hearts to handle. The first promo gave us a preview at what to expect (in a word, more mind-games), and now, we're getting a look at some of the castaways.

Ranging in age from 22 to 51, this year's contestants come from diverse backgrounds — so far, we've got everyone from a model to lime farmer, to adventure guide and plumber. As much a physical competition as it is mental, it really is anyone's game, and we can't wait to see what grand schemes they come up with to take out the title. Oh, and hello Mark W and Locky.