10 Questions With the Australian Survivor Top 13

What is your favourite:
- Place in the world (and why): Sitting on Bronte Beach in Sydney after a run and swim with my boyfriend, planning what we'll eat for dinner. Right now, that is where I'm happiest in the world, though this changes all the time.
- Movie: Easy, Remember the Titans!
- TV Show: Survivor. It's the honest, shameless truth.
- Book: Ah, that's impossible! I need a genre to choose. Albert Camus, The Plague (La Peste) changed my life probably more than any other book, though I don't know if that really makes it better than Harry Potter!
- Music: If I had to choose a favourite song, it would be one of The Lumineers' "Hey Ho"; "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer; my go-to Karaoke favourite, "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheetus; or anything by Queen.
Finish these sentences:
- In my spare time I like to . . . Do people really have spare time?
- For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Avocado smash with some Meredith's goat fetta and a cappuccino (a Melbourne one).
- I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . Talking.
- If I was stranded on a deserted island with five famous people, they would be . . This would be horrible. I would feel very inadequate with all those famous people. I will have 5 B-listers of your choice.
If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
A good book, a deck of cards or a board game. Idle time and the devil and all that.