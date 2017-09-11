 Skip Nav
10 Questions With the Australian Survivor Top 13
Image Source: Network Ten

Our enduring impressions of the Australian Survivor contestants involve them fighting to survive — however well that may be — on an island in Samoa. They're recycling the same clothes, malnourished, dirty, and without any makeup or grooming. We know them as castaways, but, as hard as it may be to imagine for some, they do have pretty regular lives outside of the show.

Since not everything is about strategy, game-play, or social manipulation (or . . . is it?), we thought we'd shed some light onto those we've come to share our nights with on Sundays and Mondays. A little humanity and fun never hurt nobody, right? Keep reading for a little insight into the passions, hobbies and more of the top 13.

Anneliese
Anneliese
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): I love being by the water, especially when it's crystal clear and warm. In Myanmar there's a place called Ngapali Beach and that was mind-blowing, but I also had the greatest time in Croatia when I visited last year.
  • TV Show: Survivor.
  • Book: I love reading all kinds of books, but when it comes to my favourite I will never be able to replace Harry Potter because I grew up with it!
  • Music: I went through my heavy metal phase, I learned classical piano, and I also went to a One Direction concert. I appreciate music that makes you happy and I am open to anything.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Read, spend time with my friends and boyfriend, go shopping, exercise and just relax!
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . A pavlova made for a family of 36, all for myself. And then hopefully I would pass out in a haze of sickness and satisfaction so I wouldn't have to deal with the whole 'dying' thing.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . My family.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Kevin McCloud, Oprah, Gordon Ramsay, Jeff Probst, Jason Segel.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
A ball, or a notepad and pen!

1 / 13
Jarrad
Jarrad
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): Iceland — amazing, terrifying, humbling landscapes.
  • Movie: A Beautiful Mind, Lord of the Rings
  • TV Show: Game of Thrones, Survivor, Black Mirror.
  • Book: Kane and Abel.
  • Music: Damien Rice.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Do nothing. I have such a high pressure, active working life that doing nothing is a luxury.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Nandos!
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . My camera or hair.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Bear Grylls (obvious choice), Muhammad Ali, Damien Rice, Natalie Portman, Donald Trump (in case we had to vote someone out).

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
A pillow. Or notepad and pen.

2 / 13
Henry
Henry
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): Tanzania — the people, the landscape and the volunteering opportunities.
  • Movie: I Love You Man.
  • TV Show: It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia.
  • Book: Not much of a reader!
  • Music: Too tough! Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, Foals, Bloc Party, Bad Dreams, Ben Howard, etc.

Finish these sentences:

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
iPod.

3 / 13
Jericho
Jericho
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): That's a tough one because I'm only limited to the places I've been to. Perhaps New Zealand because I call that place home.Plus the culture and landscapes there are incredible.
  • Movie: Anything horror or thriller/suspense. I love a good movie with twisted plots.
  • TV Show: Survivor.
  • Book: Bible.
  • Music: Christian music.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Spend quality time with people.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . My mum's homemade Filipino dish.
  • I wouldn;t be able to survive without . . . Communicating with other people.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Macklemore, Jesus, Jeff Probst, Jessica Alba, Bear Grylls.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
Toothpaste and toothbrush.

4 / 13
Locky
Locky
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): Mallorca, Spain. So much adventure!
  • Movie: Gladiator.
  • TV Show: Survivor, Suits.
  • Book: Into Thin Air.
  • Music: (The band) Bring Me The Horizon.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Jump off things.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Chicken parmigiana.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . Adrenaline.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Tom Brady, Justin Timberlake, Oscar "Ozzy" Lusth, Travis Pastrana.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
A GoPro.

5 / 13
Luke
Luke
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): Home with the family.
  • Movie: Friday.
  • TV Show: Vikings.
  • Book: Hardly read!
  • Music: Eminem or acoustic.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Make my kids happy by spoiling them.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . A hot dog.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . Fresh air.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
A TV.

6 / 13
Tara
Tara
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): My Home. That's all I need.
  • Movie: 8 seconds.
  • TV Show: Survivor, Mad Men, Heartland.
  • Book: Drovers Daughter.
  • Music: Dixie Chicks.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Saddle up my horse and go for a trial ride.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Lamb chops, potato bake and salad.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . Food!
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with five famous people, they would be . . . Hugh Jackman, Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Ed Sheeran, Hamish Blake.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
My iPhone.

7 / 13
Peter
Peter
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): Japan. I haven't been but I've heard so much about it and I am dying to go and visit! I love the culture.
  • Movie: Mean Girls, The Dangerous Lives of Altar Boys.
  • TV Show: 30 Rock.
  • Book: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
  • Music: Kesha, The Wombats. I love just about anything except heavy metal.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Dance around the house, hang out with friends or listen to podcasts.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Calamari, prawns, muscles, crab, baby octopus — all of the nom, nom seafood.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . Music, dancing, a dishwasher (also like oxygen/water/food).
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Kesha, Zac Efron, Emma Stone, Miley Cyrus, Sabine Lisicki (tennis player).

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
My dream diary. I do wonder what dreams will be like when you're starving.

8 / 13
Michelle
Michelle
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): Hawaii. The beaches are perfect and the food is amazing. I love the island life.
  • Movie: Wedding Crashers.
  • TV Show: Survivor. I'm not kidding, I love it!
  • Book: Not much of a reader, but true crime if I do.
  • Music: Ed Sheeran.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Swim at the beach or head to the races.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Chimichangos (It's a Mexican grill).
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . My family.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . . Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama, Chris Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
Notebook and pen, to take notes.

9 / 13
Sarah
Sarah
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): I am a typically outdoorsy person so this is a bit odd, but I am obsessed with London. I can't explain it, but I feel very much at home there. This might be because my family are all English (from Liverpool). When I lived there I just had the best time and I'm itching to go back, and given how central it is you can pretty much travel anywhere in Europe at the drop of a hat, which is a massive bonus.
  • Movie: I am of the opinion that this question is impossible to answer.
  • TV Show: If I had to watch one over and over I would go with Seinfeld, Friends or How I Met Your Mother. You might see a pattern there — a group of friends, living in New York City . . .
  • Book: Kane and Abel.
  • Music: Give me anything from the '80s.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Be outdoors. My mood is very much dependent on how much time I've spent outside that day, so whatever it is, I like to be outdoors in my spare time.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . A massive bowl of Mac and Cheese.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . My loved ones.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Bear Grylls (for obvious reasons), John Mayer, Emma Stone (because we could hang out and then totes be friends), Ryan Gosling (because we're in love), Richard Branson (because it would be his island and once we were done playing around he'd call for his chopper and we'd all be out of there).

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
Mosquito net. Got to protect those precious hours of restful sleep from pesky annoying bugs.

10 / 13
Odette
Odette
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): I really want to travel more and find it.
  • Movie: Coming to America.
  • TV Show: I don't have one. I enjoy One Plus One, Insight, Redesign Your Brain.
  • Book: The Alchemist.
  • Music: Hip hop and RnB.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Watch YouTube videos (on self-development) or run by the sea.
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Slow roast lamb, pork, beef and chicken, potato mash, roast veggies, eggplant and zucchini with haloumi and tomato salad with a balsamic glaze. A glass of Malbec, waffles with vanilla ice cream, banana and strawberries and drizzled with milk chocolate.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . Other than the obvious. Music, hot showers, cosy bed and the beach.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Tony Robbins (leader). Oprah (comforter), Kendrick Lamar (entertainer), Louie CK (laughs), Bear Grylls (keeps us alive and he wouldn't be fussy about my cooking.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
A sleeping bag.

11 / 13
Tessa
Tessa
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): Sitting on Bronte Beach in Sydney after a run and swim with my boyfriend, planning what we'll eat for dinner. Right now, that is where I'm happiest in the world, though this changes all the time.
  • Movie: Easy, Remember the Titans!
  • TV Show: Survivor. It's the honest, shameless truth.
  • Book: Ah, that's impossible! I need a genre to choose. Albert Camus, The Plague (La Peste) changed my life probably more than any other book, though I don't know if that really makes it better than Harry Potter!
  • Music: If I had to choose a favourite song, it would be one of The Lumineers' "Hey Ho"; "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None The Richer; my go-to Karaoke favourite, "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheetus; or anything by Queen.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Do people really have spare time?
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Avocado smash with some Meredith's goat fetta and a cappuccino (a Melbourne one).
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . Talking.
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with five famous people, they would be . . This would be horrible. I would feel very inadequate with all those famous people. I will have 5 B-listers of your choice.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
A good book, a deck of cards or a board game. Idle time and the devil and all that.

12 / 13
Ziggy
Ziggy
Image Source: Network Ten

What is your favourite:

  • Place in the world (and why): The Italian coast! The food and the amazing beaches!
  • Movie: Love Actually and Shawshank Redemption.
  • TV Show: Seinfeld.
  • Book: I love reading all sorts of books. I thought Open, Andre Agassi's biography, was a great read!
  • Music: Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson.

Finish these sentences:

  • In my spare time I like to . . . Spend time with friends and family doing coastal walks followed by brunch!
  • For my last meal on earth I would choose . . . Fruit Salad, yoghurt and granola.
  • I wouldn't be able to survive without . . . The coast!
  • If I was stranded on a deserted island with famous people, they would be . . . Oh gosh! This is a hard one. I honestly don't know.

If you could take a luxury item, what would it be?
An electric toothbrush and toothpaste.

13 / 13
