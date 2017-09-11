10 Questions With the Australian Survivor Top 13

Our enduring impressions of the Australian Survivor contestants involve them fighting to survive — however well that may be — on an island in Samoa. They're recycling the same clothes, malnourished, dirty, and without any makeup or grooming. We know them as castaways, but, as hard as it may be to imagine for some, they do have pretty regular lives outside of the show.

Since not everything is about strategy, game-play, or social manipulation (or . . . is it?), we thought we'd shed some light onto those we've come to share our nights with on Sundays and Mondays. A little humanity and fun never hurt nobody, right? Keep reading for a little insight into the passions, hobbies and more of the top 13.