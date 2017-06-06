This Will Get You So Pumped For Season 2 of Australian Survivor

Cast your mind back to last season of Australian Survivor, where Kristie Bennett basically outplayed everyone to take out the title of Sole Survivor. Unexpected? Yes. Screaming-at-the-TV level of a finale? Totally. That's what makes it such an addictive show, and clearly, the tribe country has spoken, because it's going to be back for a second season.

The first trailer for the show was recently released, and though there's still a lot we don't know, a few things are clear. Firstly, there'll be a diverse range of contestants (judging from the intense close-ups we're seeing), and secondly, they're as determined as ever to outwit, outlast and outplay — which means more drama, more scheming, and more back-stabbing. That, and the fact so many people are still floored as to how Kristie pulled off that epic win.