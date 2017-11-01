 Skip Nav
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
The Royals
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man

Aziz Ansari Britannia Awards Acceptance Speech Video

Aziz Ansari Is NOT Happy While Accepting His Britannia Award: "We've Done All This Sh*t"

Aziz Ansari took home the award for excellence in comedy at the AMD British Academy Britannia Awards in LA on Oct. 27, but he wasn't exactly thrilled to be there. The Master of None actor took the stage to accept his Charlie Chaplin statue, but instead of thanking people and walking off, Aziz went on a hilarious and expletive-filled rant about the show. In addition to revealing he had to fly all the way from London to LA to receive the British award, he also slammed the whole award show process in general. "We've done all this sh*t so many times," he said. "You wear the tux, some person comes to your house and puts some gunk in your hair and on your face, you get in an SUV, you come here, you eat this f*cking awful award show food." After his rant, Aziz joked that he really was honoured by the win. Watch his whole speech above if you want to LOL.

Join the conversation
Aziz Ansari
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds