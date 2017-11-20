K-Pop Cuties BTS Have Arrived at the AMAs and the World Isn't Ready

This month, there is one thing we'll be especially grateful for . . . well, seven things, since K-Pop group BTS has seven members. When the massively popular Korean performers arrived at the American Music Awards red carpet, social media absolutely exploded with excitement over Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook's fierce fashion looks.

As the first K-Pop group to perform in the history of the AMAs, there's plenty more for the BTS fandom to be excited about as the night unfolds. We can't wait to see the guys take the stage, but in the meantime we'll enjoy these photos of their red carpet arrival. How are you supposed to pick a favourite?