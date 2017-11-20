 Skip Nav
Music
BTS Performance at 2017 American Music Awards

BTS Is Performing at the AMAs Today — Here's What to Expect

The American Music Awards (AMAs) are just starting to ramp up in LA. While everyone's attention is currently focused on the red carpet arrivals, one of the most anticipated performances of the night is from Korean boy-band BTS. Their appearance at the AMAs will mark their first ever US television debut, where they will perform their new single, "DNA".

BTS have had enormous success in many Asian markets, and are now starting to gain serious traction in the US and beyond — they are the first ever K-pop artist to crack the Billboard 200 top 10. Stay tuned for their full performance!

Image Source: Getty
BTSAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music Awards
Power Your Happy
