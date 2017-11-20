20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season BTS Reacting to Other Celebrities at the 2017 AMAs BTS Freaked Out Over Every Star at the AMAs, and It's Insanely Cute 20 November, 2017 by Kelsey Garcia 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk Nobody enjoyed the American Music Awards as much as BTS. The popular boy band — consisting of Rap Monster, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook — got put on the mainstream map after appearing at last year's AMAs. This year, they're making history as the first-ever K-pop group to perform at the award show. While casually making history, BTS also took the time to freak out over every other star in attendance. During every performance, the seven members shimmied in their seats, enthusiastically cheering from the front row. It definitely seemed like an incredible evening for the lovable group on the rise. RelatedK-Pop Cuties BTS Have Arrived at the AMAs and the World Isn't Ready Niall Horan Watch the boys of @BTS_twt find out @NiallOfficial caught their #AMAs rehearsal and is a HUGE fan! #BTSxAMAs pic.twitter.com/goR7UfNLP3— Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) November 20, 2017 1 / 3 Demi Lovato Image Source: ABC 2 / 3 Selena Gomez BTS are clapping and dancing to Selena Gomez they stood for her performance as well pic.twitter.com/xQlWeuR8sA— YALDA IS SEEING BTS TODAY AT AMAS (@trashforseokjin) November 20, 2017 3 / 3 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. BTSAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music Awards