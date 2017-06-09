Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey's Baby Driver Looks Like the Ultimate Heist Movie

If you were going to recruit a celebrity team to help you pull off a massive heist, who would you pick? Ansel Elgort wouldn't necessarily be at the top of our list, but Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright could not have chosen better for Baby Driver. The action flick sees Elgort as Baby, a talented getaway driver who has to complete one last job for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey) before he can leave that world behind him with his girlfriend (Lily James). The two trailers are not only full of insane driving and nuggets of wisdom from Jamie Foxx ("The moment you catch feelings, is the moment you catch a bullet"), but also hint at a pretty great soundtrack. See it when it hits cinemas on July 13.