 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey's Baby Driver Looks Like the Ultimate Heist Movie
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Spotify
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops
Katy Perry
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"
Flower Press
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table

Baby Driver Movie Trailer

Ansel Elgort and Kevin Spacey's Baby Driver Looks Like the Ultimate Heist Movie

If you were going to recruit a celebrity team to help you pull off a massive heist, who would you pick? Ansel Elgort wouldn't necessarily be at the top of our list, but Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz director Edgar Wright could not have chosen better for Baby Driver. The action flick sees Elgort as Baby, a talented getaway driver who has to complete one last job for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey) before he can leave that world behind him with his girlfriend (Lily James). The two trailers are not only full of insane driving and nuggets of wisdom from Jamie Foxx ("The moment you catch feelings, is the moment you catch a bullet"), but also hint at a pretty great soundtrack. See it when it hits cinemas on July 13.

Join the conversation
Baby DriverAnsel ElgortMovie TrailersKevin SpaceyMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
TV
Kevin Spacey's "Talk Dirty" Cover Will Have You Singing "Tra La La"
by Nick Maslow
Ansel Elgort Dance Video For Teen Vogue
Dance Videos
Watch Ansel Elgort Dance Through the Decades (and Into Your Heart)
by Ryan Roschke
Ansel Elgort and Girlfriend at Knicks Game November 2015
Ansel Elgort
Ansel Elgort's Courtside PDA With His Girlfriend Is a Slam Dunk
by Caitlin Hacker
Vanity Fair Video Celebrities Talking About Fan Reactions
Ansel Elgort
Celebrities Reveal the Hilarious Things Fans Say to Them on the Street
by Laura Marie Meyers
Wonder Woman Trailer and Australian Release Date
DC Comics
The Final Wonder Woman Trailer Is Here to Shake You to the Core
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds