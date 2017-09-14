 Skip Nav
Every Big Moment From The Bachelor Finale, as It Happens!

Tonight is the night! After beginning his journey with 22 women, Matty is down to his final two: Elise and Laura. Who will he pick? Watch the finale with us as we recap it live.

7:31 p.m. It begins! We are in a beautiful place in Thailand that I cannot pronounce.

7:36 p.m. Laura thinks back about the first night she met Matty and says her feelings have only grown since then. "He makes me feel important and the only girl in the world," she says. She loves his zest for life. Cue plenty of shots of her checking her gate at the airport.

7:38 p.m. Elise says both her and Matty are passionate about the same things and really does feel like she's in love with him. Meanwhile, she enjoys a drink at the lounge.

7:40 p.m. Suddenly, we see Matty on this incredible jetty towards a very lush hotel, and he goes on to see his family! His three brothers and mother are here with him in Thailand. Sadly, no Kate or baby George.

7:41 p.m. Matty's mum says she was worried about him putting himself out there like this again and hopes both girls are "here for the right intentions."

7:44 p.m. First up to meet the family is Elise. They start off with some small talk about travel, and Matty's mum asks her about her hockey background. Matty already can't believe "how well this is going."

7:50 p.m. Tom takes Elise aside for a chat. He asks about her past relationships, why Matty would want to be with her, what she thinks of Laura, whether marriage is on the line . . . Elise says she doesn't fall for people for very often, but Matty and her want the same things in life and share a lot of commonalities. Tom tells the camera he's "sold" from what he's gathered so far.

