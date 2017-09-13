It's Bachelor Finale Week! Here's Every Moment From Tonight's Episode

 Skip Nav
The talk of most towns this week? Who's going to receive Matty's final rose. We're down to the final three — Elise, Tara and Laura — at this point, and as we saw from hometown week, every single girl has their own special connection with him. Tonight marks the last round of solo dates Matty will have with the girls before the final two go on to meet his family, so they've got one last shot in attempting to win his heart. Here's what's going down!

7:32 p.m. Thanks for blessing us with more gratuitous surfing shots of Matty, Network Ten. Haven't seen those since um, the premiere episode.

7:34 p.m. Super solid final three though, IMO. Good job Matty.

7:35 p.m. First date of the night goes to Laura. She says her biggest struggle out of all of this has been that she hasn't been fully able to let Matty know her *true* feelings for fear of being hurt.

7:37 p.m. Matty is taking Laura for a drive in this super fancy, vintage car. Anyone got word on where this amazing place is?!

7:38 p.m. Oh, and they're going para-gliding! A hark back to their previous date, which involved a similar adrenaline-filled activity, skydiving. This looks incredibly fun but also incredibly terrifying at the same time.

7:40 p.m. My biggest fear with all this para-gliding stuff is not being able to land properly. I've seen too many horror GIFs. Just me?

7:47 p.m. Matty and Laura escape to a little water-front bench to drink champagne and chat. They debrief on her hometown date, and reminisce on their times together, like that time Matty drew a pretty terrible picture of her on their first date. He then whips out a new and improved portrait of her.

7:50 p.m. (There's no way he drew that portrait but OK.)

