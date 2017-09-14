 Skip Nav
Adam Levine
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Are Expecting Their Second Child!
Celebrity Kids
Meadow Walker Shares a Photo of Her Dancing With Dad Paul in Honour of His Birthday
Nostalgia
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s
GIFs
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around

The Bachelor 2017 Winner

Laura Is the Winner of The Bachelor 2017!

Thursday marked the much-anticipated finale of The Bachelor, with Matty choosing Laura over Elise.

"I didn't really know what to expect when I decided to come back here. I didn't know if it would be difficult to fall in love again and I didn't even know if anybody would fall in love with me," Matty said. "The only thing I was certain of was what kind of woman I wanted to meet. Somebody who was really intelligent and each conversation we had I'd be glued onto every word.

"I've replayed this moment in my mind so many times, and it's really hard to get the right words out. I think about you every single day, the only way I can describe how I feel towards you is, Laura, I love you. I think you are so perfect."

Aside from Matty's love, Laura also received a ring (for her right hand) as a sign of how much Matty cared about her. Congrats to the happy couple!

Related
Every Big Moment From The Bachelor Finale, as It Happens!
Image Source: Network Ten
Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVReality TVThe Bachelor
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelor
Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn — In Pictures!
by Genevieve Rota
Where Was The Thailand Resort in The Bachelor Australia 2017
The Bachelor
Let's Take a Closer Look at That Amazing Thai Resort From The Bachelor Finale
by Alexandra Whiting
Elise Stacy Outfits The Bachelor Australia 2017
The Bachelor
We're Shopping Elise Stacy's Prettiest Cocktail Dresses, Here's How
by Kate McGregor
Laura Byrne The Bachelor Australia Finale Dress
The Bachelor
Laura's Finale Outfit Was Elegant and Cool All at Once
by Kate McGregor
Laura Byrne Interview The Bachelor Finale 2017
The Bachelor
Laura Says It Was Pretty Awkward When She Told Matty She Was Falling for Him
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds