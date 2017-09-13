 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
There Was Really No More Beautiful Thing Than Jared Leto in the '90s
GIFs
Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
Battle of the Sexes
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes

The Bachelor Australia 2017 Final Two Poll

We're Down to the Final 2! Who Will Matty Choose?

On Wednesday night, Matty chose to let Tara go from The Bachelor, leaving just two ladies standing: Elise and Laura. Both have strong connections with the guy, and we can definitely see why he's chosen the two he has. Laura's had chemistry with him from day one, and Elise's progress mirrors Matty's own with Georgia Love last year.

Related
The Most Memorable Moments From The Bachelor So Far

With the finale just around the corner, it's time to place your bets on who will win his heart. Take your pick below!

Who Will Matty Choose?
Elise
Laura
Join the conversation
TVAustralian TVReality TVThe Bachelor
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelor
Florence Says She "Felt at Peace" When Matty Didn't Give Her a Rose
by Ashling Lee
The Bachelor Australia 2017 Final Three Winner Poll
The Bachelor
We're Down to the Final 3! Which Woman Will Matty J Choose?
by Genevieve Rota
Matty Johnson and Tara Pavlovic The Bachelor Pictures
The Bachelor
Matty and Tara Are So Damn Cute Together! Could It Be Love?
by Genevieve Rota
Matty Johnson and Elise Stacy The Bachelor Pictures
The Bachelor
Elise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn — In Pictures!
by Genevieve Rota
Best Moments From The Bachelor 2017
The Bachelor
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds