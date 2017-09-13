The Bachelor Australia 2017 Final Two Poll
We're Down to the Final 2! Who Will Matty Choose?
On Wednesday night, Matty chose to let Tara go from The Bachelor, leaving just two ladies standing: Elise and Laura. Both have strong connections with the guy, and we can definitely see why he's chosen the two he has. Laura's had chemistry with him from day one, and Elise's progress mirrors Matty's own with Georgia Love last year.
With the finale just around the corner, it's time to place your bets on who will win his heart. Take your pick below!
