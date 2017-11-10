The First Cast Members of Bachelor in Paradise Have Been Announced

Ever since Network Ten announced that it was bringing a local version of Bachelor in Paradise to our screens, speculation has been rife with who we would see on the highly-anticipated show. Now, we have our first taste of what's to come, with the network announcing the return of many fan favourites from Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons past.

So far, six cast members have been revealed, and they include Laurina Fleure (from Blake Garvey's season); Davey Lloyd and Michael Turnbull, who had their shots at love with Sam Frost; and Keira Maguire — the infamous villain from 2016. Faces out of this year's Bachelor and Bachelorette run, like Tara Pavlovic and Apollo Jackson, will also grace Paradise.

The show is set to air in the first half of 2018. Stay tuned for more news on the cast and an official air date!