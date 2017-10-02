Confirmed: Bachelor in Paradise Australia Is Officially a Go!

Rumours have been circling for a while regarding an Australian version of the US hit, Bachelor in Paradise, and this morning, Network Ten confirmed that yes, a local spin-off is officially happening!

Slated for 2018, the "special event" series will feature stand-out contestants and fan-favourites from Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons past. Like its American counterpart, they will all reunite on a tropical location to forge new relationships and have another chance at love.

Osher Günsberg will return as a host for the show. No official word yet on the contestants or filming details, but if you're an avid Bachelor watcher, no doubt a few names are already springing to mind.

Stay tuned for more details and an air date.