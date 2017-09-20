 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

The Bachelorette 2017 Episode One Recap

Every Big Moment From The Bachelorette Premiere

The Bachelorette has finally arrived, and tonight, Sophie Monk is set to meet her 18 suitors for the very first time. What party tricks will we see? Will there be sparks? Who's going to emerge as a frontrunner? We've got all the big moments as they happen, right here!

Related
Meet the 18 Bachelors Who Will Compete for Sophie Monk's Heart

7:33 p.m. Yay for Sophie's season! Things are certainly going to be different this season because well, it's Sophie Monk. But in a way, she also seems incredibly normal, so it could really just be like any other season, too.

7:35 p.m. Sophie says she feels like she's put her career first over a healthy, good relationship. It's so tough to have both. Can empathise.

7:39 p.m. Sophie gets out of her own limo and meets Osher at the front of the mansion. She said she "really doesn't care about looks" and wants someone with a good sense of humour.

7:40 p.m. Aaaand we have the first limo pulling up! Imagine the anticipation on both ends right now . . . I can't.

7:45 p.m. First guy off the rank begins to pull some magic tricks straight away. His name is Apollo. Apollo the magician. They get into conversation fairly quickly and Sophie seems to be at ease.

7:50 p.m. Next is Jared, a 31 year old vineyard manager from Victoria. "When I fall, I fall pretty hard," he says in his little profile piece. He brings a tub on grapes and places it on the floor next to Sophie so they can crush some and make some wine, obvs.

7:52 p.m. Sophie goes all in. Is it bad that all I'm thinking about is "Watch your dress!"? Jared gets a huge tick of approval from Sophie.

7:55 p.m. And the tricks keep coming. Eden brings a boom-box, turns up in old school hip-hop outfit and starts breakdancing right in front of her. OK . . .

Image Source: Network Ten
Join the conversation
Live BlogTVAustralian TVThe BacheloretteReality TV
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
The Bachelorette
A Detailed Timeline of Sophie Monk's Past Relationships
by Alexandra Whiting
Sophie Monk in the Making of Popstars Video
The Bachelorette
Please, You Need to See How Cute Sophie Monk Was in Her Popstars Days
by Genevieve Rota
Sophie Monk Meeting the Contestants The Bachelorette 2017
The Bachelorette
Here's Your First Look at the Contestants on The Bachelorette
by Ashling Lee
Reactions to The Bachelorette Winner 2017
The Bachelorette
20 People Who Are Mad as Hell About Rachel Lindsay's Pick on The Bachelorette
by Quinn Keaney
Why Rachel Lindsay Wasn't Settling on The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette: Accusations of Rachel "Settling" Take Away Her Agency
by Nicole Weaver
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds