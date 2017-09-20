Every Big Moment From The Bachelorette Premiere

The Bachelorette has finally arrived, and tonight, Sophie Monk is set to meet her 18 suitors for the very first time. What party tricks will we see? Will there be sparks? Who's going to emerge as a frontrunner? We've got all the big moments as they happen, right here!

7:33 p.m. Yay for Sophie's season! Things are certainly going to be different this season because well, it's Sophie Monk. But in a way, she also seems incredibly normal, so it could really just be like any other season, too.

7:35 p.m. Sophie says she feels like she's put her career first over a healthy, good relationship. It's so tough to have both. Can empathise.

7:39 p.m. Sophie gets out of her own limo and meets Osher at the front of the mansion. She said she "really doesn't care about looks" and wants someone with a good sense of humour.

7:40 p.m. Aaaand we have the first limo pulling up! Imagine the anticipation on both ends right now . . . I can't.

7:45 p.m. First guy off the rank begins to pull some magic tricks straight away. His name is Apollo. Apollo the magician. They get into conversation fairly quickly and Sophie seems to be at ease.

7:50 p.m. Next is Jared, a 31 year old vineyard manager from Victoria. "When I fall, I fall pretty hard," he says in his little profile piece. He brings a tub on grapes and places it on the floor next to Sophie so they can crush some and make some wine, obvs.

7:52 p.m. Sophie goes all in. Is it bad that all I'm thinking about is "Watch your dress!"? Jared gets a huge tick of approval from Sophie.

7:55 p.m. And the tricks keep coming. Eden brings a boom-box, turns up in old school hip-hop outfit and starts breakdancing right in front of her. OK . . .