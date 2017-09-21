 Skip Nav
The Bachelorette 2017 Episode Two Recap

All the Details From Episode 2 of The Bachelorette

Off the back of The Bachelorette's fun-filled premiere episode, you can't really blame us for having high hopes for the next. Thursday night's episode will see Sophie hand out the first solo date, and the infamous group photo shoot. Ahead, all the key details as they happen.

7:33 p.m. The boys are all chilling in the house and discussing the dates to come. Blake is still so sour about not getting the double delight rose (get over it, Blake), and Sam's worried he may have a target on his back. We see that Jordan has broken his leg, already, LOL.

7:35 p.m. Osher arrives and delivers a single date card, and it's Jarrod! Blake is sour, again.

7:37 p.m. Sophie says she picked Jarrod for the first date because they have a lot in common, a big reason being that they've both struggled to find people who want to be with them for the right reasons.

7:39 p.m. Jarrod arrives at a huge football stadium, and Sophie tells him they're doing high-wire walking. She's also scared of heights, so is this a test of Jarrod's manly protection skills? Jk, he tells her he's terrified of heights too. Pressure's on, Jarrod!

7:43 p.m. Another date card arrives and I've literally never seen a group of guys be more excited in my life. Sam is getting annoyed he's not getting one of his double delights date yet. On the group date: Harry, Bingham, Jourdan, Brett, Apollo, James, Sam (who doesn't really want to go), Ryan, Hayden and Blake.

7:44 p.m. While climbing up the ladder, Sophie is seriously freaking out. Jarrod, being the sweet angel he is, is being completely cool and collected, reassuring her all the way through. Next time, just do dinner and drinks, Soph. "We can do this!" he says. "I can't allow both of us to panic." THAT IS HUSBAND MATERIAL.

7:52 p.m. They make their way slowly across the wire and Sophie's seat becomes disconnected. She's literally on the verge of tears, Jarrod's words of reassurance begin to pour out. What a hero. Too much, too soon, clearly.

7:54 p.m. They move to a *safer* environment to chat, under a patio on the grass in the middle of the field. "Most guys would've pressured me to finish the course," Sophie says. "But Jarrod put my feelings first." She has a point . . .

7:55 p.m. Jarrod starts to ask the deep questions and asks what Sophie is really here for, whether she's ready for the real deal (read: marriage, kids). Obviously she says yes, and Jarrod says he's after the exact same thing. Jarrod says he treats his girlfriends like queens, be a gentleman, and show it.

7:56 p.m. Personal q: Can someone please tell me where all the men like Jarrod are hiding?

Image Source: Network Ten
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds