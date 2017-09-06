Meet the First 2 Bachelors Who Will Compete For Sophie Monk's Heart

Sophie Monk's turn as the Bachelorette begins real soon, and from what we can tell from the teasers so far, it's going to get real, y'all. The 37-year-old hasn't been shy about her intentions about finding a kind, genuine guy to share her life with, and frankly, we're super excited to vet the upcoming bachelors along with her.

Will they be intimidated about her pop-star status? Be in it for the sure-fire fame that comes along with being Sophie Monk's SO? Or be just totally normal? Let's hope it's the latter. Keep reading to meet her first two suitors!