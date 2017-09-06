 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
Outlander
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress
Red Carpet
Just a Ton of Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe Photos to Hold You Over Until Outlander Returns

The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Bachelors

Meet the First 2 Bachelors Who Will Compete For Sophie Monk's Heart

Meet the First 2 Bachelors Who Will Compete For Sophie Monk's Heart

Sophie Monk's turn as the Bachelorette begins real soon, and from what we can tell from the teasers so far, it's going to get real, y'all. The 37-year-old hasn't been shy about her intentions about finding a kind, genuine guy to share her life with, and frankly, we're super excited to vet the upcoming bachelors along with her.

Will they be intimidated about her pop-star status? Be in it for the sure-fire fame that comes along with being Sophie Monk's SO? Or be just totally normal? Let's hope it's the latter. Keep reading to meet her first two suitors!

Apollo
Apollo
  • Age: 24
  • State: Queensland
  • Occupation: Magician
Jarrod
Jarrod
  • Age: 31
  • State: Victoria
  • Occupation: Vineyard Manager
