06/9/17 06/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelorette The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Bachelors Meet the First 2 Bachelors Who Will Compete For Sophie Monk's Heart 6 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Sophie Monk's turn as the Bachelorette begins real soon, and from what we can tell from the teasers so far, it's going to get real, y'all. The 37-year-old hasn't been shy about her intentions about finding a kind, genuine guy to share her life with, and frankly, we're super excited to vet the upcoming bachelors along with her. Will they be intimidated about her pop-star status? Be in it for the sure-fire fame that comes along with being Sophie Monk's SO? Or be just totally normal? Let's hope it's the latter. Keep reading to meet her first two suitors! RelatedSophie Monk Might Be Famous But She Deserves Love Like Everyone Else Apollo What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Age: 24 State: Queensland Occupation: Magician 1 / 2 Jarrod What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Age: 31 State: Victoria Occupation: Vineyard Manager 2 / 2 Join the conversation TVMeet The ContestantsAustralian TVThe BacheloretteReality TV