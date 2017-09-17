17/9/17 17/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelorette The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Contestants Meet the 18 Bachelors Who Will Compete for Sophie Monk's Heart 17 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 13 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten Sophie Monk's turn as the Bachelorette begins real soon, and from what we can tell from the teasers so far, it's going to get real, y'all. The 37-year-old hasn't been shy about her intentions about finding a kind, genuine guy to share her life with, and frankly, we're super excited to vet the upcoming bachelors along with her. Will they be intimidated about her pop-star status? Be in it for the sure-fire fame that comes along with being Sophie Monk's SO? Or be just totally normal? Let's hope it's the latter. Keep reading to meet her suitors! RelatedIt's Official! Sophie Monk Is in Love: "I'm So F*cking Lucky" 1 Apollo What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 24 State: Queensland Occupation: Magician 1 / 18 2 Bingham What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 25 State: Queensland Occupation: Polo Player 2 / 18 3 Blake What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 29 State: Western Australia Occupation: Investor and Entrepreneur 3 / 18 4 Brett What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 29 State: Western Australia Occupation: Personal Trainer 4 / 18 5 Chad What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 37 State: Victoria Occupation: Contract Services Manager 5 / 18 6 Eden What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 33 State: Western Australia Occupation: Scaffolder 6 / 18 7 Harry What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 24 State: South Australia Occupation: Restaurant Manager 7 / 18 8 Hayden What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 29 State: Victoria Occupation: Marketing Manager 8 / 18 9 James What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 31 State: New South Wales Occupation: Financial Advisor 9 / 18 10 Jamie What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 38 State: Western Australia Occupation: Engineer 10 / 18 11 Jefferson What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 30 State: New South Wales Occupation: Events Manager 11 / 18 12 Jarrod What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 31 State: Victoria Occupation: Vineyard Manager 12 / 18 13 Jourdan What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 25 State: Queensland Occupation: Bar Manager 13 / 18 14 Luke What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 33 State: New South Wales Occupation: Business Culture Consultant 14 / 18 15 Mackane What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 35 State: Western Australia Occupation: Small Business Owner 15 / 18 16 Pete What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 32 State: New South Wales Occupation: Fashion Designer 16 / 18 17 Ryan What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 26 State: New South Wales Occupation: Construction Foreman 17 / 18 18 Sam What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten Age: 31 State: New South Wales Occupation: Voiceover Artist 18 / 18 Join the conversation TVMeet The Contestants