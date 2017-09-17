 Skip Nav
The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Contestants

Meet the 18 Bachelors Who Will Compete for Sophie Monk's Heart

Image Source: Network Ten

Sophie Monk's turn as the Bachelorette begins real soon, and from what we can tell from the teasers so far, it's going to get real, y'all. The 37-year-old hasn't been shy about her intentions about finding a kind, genuine guy to share her life with, and frankly, we're super excited to vet the upcoming bachelors along with her.

Will they be intimidated about her pop-star status? Be in it for the sure-fire fame that comes along with being Sophie Monk's SO? Or be just totally normal? Let's hope it's the latter. Keep reading to meet her suitors!

1 Apollo
Apollo
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 24
  • State: Queensland
  • Occupation: Magician
2 Bingham
Bingham
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 25
  • State: Queensland
  • Occupation: Polo Player
3 Blake
Blake
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 29
  • State: Western Australia
  • Occupation: Investor and Entrepreneur
4 Brett
Brett
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 29
  • State: Western Australia
  • Occupation: Personal Trainer
5 Chad
Chad
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 37
  • State: Victoria
  • Occupation: Contract Services Manager
6 Eden
Eden
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 33
  • State: Western Australia
  • Occupation: Scaffolder
7 Harry
Harry
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 24
  • State: South Australia
  • Occupation: Restaurant Manager
8 Hayden
Hayden
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 29
  • State: Victoria
  • Occupation: Marketing Manager
9 James
James
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 31
  • State: New South Wales
  • Occupation: Financial Advisor
10 Jamie
Jamie
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 38
  • State: Western Australia
  • Occupation: Engineer
11 Jefferson
Jefferson
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 30
  • State: New South Wales
  • Occupation: Events Manager
12 Jarrod
Jarrod
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 31
  • State: Victoria
  • Occupation: Vineyard Manager
13 Jourdan
Jourdan
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 25
  • State: Queensland
  • Occupation: Bar Manager
14 Luke
Luke
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 33
  • State: New South Wales
  • Occupation: Business Culture Consultant
15 Mackane
Mackane
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 35
  • State: Western Australia
  • Occupation: Small Business Owner
16 Pete
Pete
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 32
  • State: New South Wales
  • Occupation: Fashion Designer
17 Ryan
Ryan
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 26
  • State: New South Wales
  • Occupation: Construction Foreman
18 Sam
Sam
Image Source: Network Ten
  • Age: 31
  • State: New South Wales
  • Occupation: Voiceover Artist
