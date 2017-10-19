The Bachelorette Episode 10: Sophie Meets the Families!

7:33 p.m. It's hometowns time! We're down to Blake, Stu, Jarrod and Apollo. Jarrod's first up, in Gippsland, Victoria. He is of course, in one of his infamous vineyards.

7:36 p.m. Sophie feels very looked after by Jarrod and admires his gentleman-ly qualities. Her mission tonight? Seeing if she can make this vineyard her future, too. Even though they are both rugged up in coats, for some reason, Jarrod's face is still perpetually pink. It's like he's already had a few wines, know what I mean?

7:40 p.m. Sophie walks into a house filled with Jarrod's dad and step-mum, mum and step-dad, and sister and little nephew. Straight off the bat, Jarrod's mum whisks him away to "prep dinner". They talk about his experiences on the show, and Jarrod says that he's really fallen for Sophie.

7:52 p.m. At the dinner table, Jarrod's family begins to fire the questions. They ask her about her past relationships and her intentions coming on the show, and are quite surprised (in a good way) at how normal of a relationship she wants. They're starting to come around! But next, she has to get the mother's approval. Sophie tells her she's always liked Jarrod, his honesty and how he's always been there for her. Everyone gets Mum's approval!

7:54 p.m. As they say their goodbyes, Jarrod lays it all out there: "At the end of all this, I really hope there is a place in your heart for me." Aaaaand we have the first I've-fallen-in-love-with-you of the night! Sophie's heart melts. Mine doesn't.

8:01 p.m. Next up, we head to the Gold Coast — Apollo's hometown. As much as Sophie loves Apollo, she has a few concerns about what his family is going to think of the age difference and whether she's a cougar. The first family members he introduces her to? His three little ponies!