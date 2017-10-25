The Bachelorette Episode 11: 3 Men and a Heartbreak

7:31 p.m. It's around about now that we start getting deep anxiety about this whole situation. Two of these very invested men are going to experience some level of heartbreak very shortly, and that's not OK. But also we can't look away and so pls bring the popcorn this way.

7:37 p.m. We go through a couple of cute montages: when Sophie met all the guys, key moments she's had with them over the season . . . but most important RN is that Jarrod has scored the first date with Soph tonight. She picks him up in a red Ferrari and they head off to a racecourse to take on some go-kart racing. If Sophie wins, Jarrod has to strip down to his undies and dance on the racecourse. He's terrified.

7:45 p.m. So Jarrod loses and is instantly tomato-red at the thought of having to strip to his "stripy boxers." Luckily, Sophie shows mercy and swaps her wager with him — he just has to be her servant for the day, which he obviously RELISHES.

7:47 p.m. They move onto the couch-and-drinks part of their date and all's going well until he asks if she wants the "blankie" around her. No, Jarrod. You're a grown-ass man.

7:49 p.m. We move on. Jarrod asks how Sophie felt when he told her he loved her last week. She cries, and Jarrod and Australia think she's about to deliver some bad news. Instead, she tells him she was extremely touched that he actually cares about her as a person, not the Sophie Monk persona she projects . . . and Jarrod lights up. He didn't get an "I love you" back but he doesn't care — he's running with her appreciation of him and it's all he needs to boost his confidence in their connection. Real talk for a second: Jarrod is going to be DESTROYED if she doesn't pick him at the end of this.

7:57 p.m. Time for Stu's date! She picks him up in a limo near Sydney Harbour which, to be honest, seems like the kind of lifestyle only these two would be used to. They head off to Sydney Aquarium and on the way there, he tells her a cute story: in preparation for his time on the show, he took a dancing lesson so he could impress Sophie. Lelelel. They get to the aquarium and get to play with a dugong which is the best thing anyone could do on a date, probably ever. Sah cute. He says something sweet about how he'd take care of and nurture Sophie for the rest of their lives if she'd like him to.