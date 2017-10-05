The Bachelorette Episode 6: Back to School

7:32 p.m. We're in the next episode post-intruders, and the atmosphere in the house is TENSE. Three originals guys went home last night, and some of the remaining men have lost their pals.

7:34 p.m. Luke walks in with a single date card, and many are speculating as to who it'd be. Blake says he'll walk if an intruder gets one before him. The date goes to James, aka the manliest man. He won that real man challenge, remember? Ryan is pissed off. Mack doesn't know what to say. James is ecstatic.

7:38 p.m. Sophie rocks up in a water taxi and picks James up. She's also sporting some dark maroon lipstick which not many can pull of, but she does, with ease. Sophie wants to show him a bit of her world, and tells him they'll be doing some street performing. James like, pretends to look excited? "I'd rather jump into the ocean with sharks," he says. Eeeeek.

7:40 p.m. There is a small stage and box in the middle of the CBD filled with props and a mic for them to use. Sophie picks up the mic and starts to rap . . . badly. But it's hilarious! James eventually is rid of his nerves and joins in, like the great sport he is. They end up having a grand old time. No shame, no shame.

7:50 p.m. Sophie and James head to a rooftop bar and tells him how impressed she was — "If you took me to a finance thing, I wouldn't do it." The chemistry is so palpable and Sophie says he makes her feel really great about herself. They talk about settling down and wanting a family. Both are them are on the same page with a lot of ~life~ topics. Tick, tick!

7:52 p.m Suddenly, out of nowhere, Sophie asks whether she can kiss James. James, of course, says yes. He really likes her. And we really like James! Good. Egg.

7:56 p.m. On the group date, all the guys are dressed in school uniform. They look pretty cute, tbh. Of course, a joke about Stu's age comes up — um, when did he leave school? Osher tells the guys they have a series of tests to sit through. The first test? Physics! They have to transform a piece of paper into a plane and have five minutes. Whoever flies the shortest distance is cut. Up first to fly his plane is Stu, who's gone "old school" and made a plane with about three folds. It flops. Jarrod's also fails hard, while Sam, Blake, AJ, Mack and Ryan do OK.

8:04 p.m. Jarrod is praying for Guy to fail harder than him. To his delight, he does. Everyone moves on to the next round except Stu and Guy.

8:06 p.m. For round two, the guys have to shoot hoops. Everything that you expect to happen with boys and sports happens: there's plenty of yelling, cheering and competitiveness. Blake and Mack bow out.

8:11 p.m. They head back to the classroom and this time, it's a maths test! The last two men standing get to compete for one-on-one time with Sophie. They each have to pick up a card, and answer it before time runs out. Some of the guys are really bad, I mean, they're given questions like 120 - 56. Jarrod's skills are particularly questionnable, because he couldn't even get 560 x 0 right. Mack is like, why is everyone so, er, slow? Ryan and AJ progress to the next round.

8:17 p.m. The final round is a spelling bee. Both begin to squirm in their seats, but luckily, the words are customised to each of their professions. Ryan's first word is: wardrobe. He gets it right! AJ: gourmet. They both fly through the first few rounds. AJ fails to spell the word cuisine (what), meaning Ryan gets the one-on-one time. But we find out he's deliberately thrown the challenge so as to not ruffle any feathers. OK . . . ?

8:23 p.m. Sophie says she has a lot of questions for Ryan — girl ain't quite sure if he's here for The Right Reasons. "Do you reckon you could fit in with my life?" she asks him. Ryan can't give Sophie the answer she's looking for, and it's clear that they're both after different things and aren't quite right for each other. Sophie insinuates that he should leave, and Ryan walks away.

8:31 p.m. Back at the cocktail party, the guys start to worry about where Ryan is. Osher arrives and tells the group that Sophie sent had sent Ryan home because he wasn't sure he could fall in love. The guys are shocked and the reality of the situation dawns on a lot of them. Jarrod, keen bean, pulls Sophie aside for a chat. She tells him that her plant has sprouted, and Jarrod is all, mine hasn't grown. You can imagine how frustrated he is right now that he cannot. grow. a. pot. plant. He begins to think the guys have sabotaged his.

8:33 p.m. Jarrod is PISSED OFF. "Who messed with my plant?" he asks the group. It becomes a game of whodunnit, and the guys can't really take him seriously. Word is that Blake could've potentially peed in it. Jarrod walks off in a huff and accuses Blake of being childish. He assures everyone that he will grow this plant. You do you, mate.

8:40 p.m. At the rose ceremony, Osher comes in and tells the men that it should be no secret that Sophie wants to find love at the end of all this. After Ryan's exit, another guy will be going home. The unlucky guy is er, Guy.