The Bachelorette Episode 7: Beers, Tears and So Many Onesies



7:31 p.m. We kick things off with a recap of last week's episode and we're once again reminded of the fact that someone in the mansion peed in Jarrod's pot plant. He wasn't happy about it then and he's not happy now!

7:35 p.m. Worry not, Jarrod, plenty more for you to worry about! Like the fact that intruder Stu's got the next solo date with Sophie. I guess what you need to know about this is that Stu is the clear frontrunner — mostly because of media coverage but also because they had an immediate spark in the house and, from all reports, Stu's a bit of a stand-up guy.

7:40 p.m. Stu and Sophie head off on their date (they're on a super yacht, which seems to suit them both very well) and they do some random things, like play golf into the water and talk exclusively in innuendos. The BEST thing: Sophie seems super nervous around Stu. We all know that when someone makes the Bachelor or Bachelorette nervous and fluttery, they're the winner, right? Case in point: Sam Wood with Snezana Markoski, Sam Frost with Sasha Mielczarek, Georgia Love with Lee Elliott . . .

7:45 p.m. Cut back to the remainder of the guys at the mansion and most of them are saying how very un-threatened they feel by Stu — which seems like a pretty clear-cut way of showing you're deeply threatened by Stu.

7:50 p.m. Back to Sophie and Stu, and it's time for some Serious Talk. Stu takes the lead here and tells Sophie that he's 100 percent here for her — he knew she was going on the show and, having met her previously, he knew he couldn't let her go on the search for love without putting himself in the running. Sophie seems really, really moved by what Stu's saying — and then she gets so nervous that she can't even look at the guy! It's pretty bloody cute.

7:55 p.m. She gives him a rose and they kiss. Stu, for the life of him, cannot stop interrupting their kiss with weird small talk. It is HILARIOUS. Sophie asks him why the hell he keeps talking, he says he can't seem to stop, and they kiss some more. They seem natural together, TBH — and Stu's weird verbal diarrhoea is making us lollll and love him.

8:00 p.m. It's time for the group date now and they're having a chilled night in, cooking Mexican and wearing some EXCELLENT animal onesies. Jarrod takes this date challenge extremely seriously and immediately takes over in the kitchen. He starts mansplaining things to his fellow men — if anyone ever told me how to squeeze a lemon they'd be copping some words, let me tell you — and just generally seems really intense. The rest of the guys (except cooks Jarrod and AJ) head outside for some quality banter time with Soph. When Jarrod finally joins them . . . he just seems so annoyed by the guys he keeps calling "the kids".

8:12 p.m. GAME TIME! And it's a game designed to get people emotional — our favourite. The aim: put a question into the bowl anonymously, let Sophie answer it honestly. Pretty simple! First question is, "Who likes Sophie the most?" and it's revealed that Mack has had a maaaassive crush on Sophie for ages. Cute.

8:13 p.m. Ooft, someone asks a good one: "I'm falling for Sophie — does anyone else feel like they can get their heart broken?" They all pretty much admit that their hearts are in it now, and they're all afraid of getting hurt.

8:17 p.m. One of the questions, eye roll, is about who p*ssed in Jarrod's plant. Can we move on, please? Jarrod and Blake fight about it, blah blah blah. Tl;dr: Blake probably DID do the deed but he's sure as hell keeping quiet about it. To the camera, Stu makes the solid observation that the guys should probably move on and realise it's about Sophie, not their freakin' pot plants.

8:21 p.m. Moving on from question time, Sophie's arranged for the guys' families to send something that's meaningful for each of them. James' childhood bunny is out first and he starts CRYING the big muffin! A piece of Jarrod's childhood blanket comes out and he too gets emotional — these guys must be missing their families big time. Ummm but then Jarrod starts, like, proper crying. He leaves the room crying . . . the blanket's stirred up some emotion but he's OK — Sophie chases after him and makes it all better.

8:30 p.m. Mack gets some extra time with Sophie and he is SO EXCITED. He's so into her her can't use his words properly — it's super cute but Sophie mentions feeling a bit awkward with all the compliments he's throwing at her. We know she doesn't want a guy who seems like a fan, so let's hope Mack's adoration doesn't go down the wrong way, eh?

8:35 p.m. EEK it's rose ceremony time! That went so fast and ooh, tomorrow's episode looks so dramatic! Who does she ask to leave the room?! Anyway, back to tonight: Stu's the only one with a rose. There are eight men rose-less, and only six roses to hand out. We're losing two guys tonight! If Apollo or James go anywhere I will have to throw things.

8:37 p.m. Phew, James gets the first rose. Jarrod gets the second. Apollo the third. Blake gets the fourth rose. AJ gets the fifth. Wooow this is a big elimination with three originals, Mack, Sam and Luke in the bottom three. Sam gets the last rose: Luke and Mack are out. Farewell, boys! We hope Mack's OK.

8:40 p.m. Oh, Sophie starts crying when she says bye to Mack :( she takes him outside for a proper goodbye, which is a lovely end to their little journey. Meanwhile, we totally had Luke pegged as a top four contender. Way to throw a curveball, Sophie!