The Bachelorette Episode 12: It's Finale Night!

7:30 p.m. Strapped in? Ready? SAME.

7:31 p.m. Host Osher looks resplendent in red tonight. Sophie's looking kinda anxious as she walks through the airport — she's off to Fiji and she's about to make one hella decision.

7:33 p.m. Montage, montage, montage. She speaks very fondly of both Jarrod and Stu, and we know they're both in love with her. Unfortunately, this episode always brings a solid dose of heartache with it. We launch into some pieces-to-camera from both the guys and they're both mad about Soph. For the first time, Stu is openly admitting he wants to be with Sophie forever, while Jarrod is 100 percent convinced that Sophie is the love of his life.

7:38 p.m. Sophie's family is also in Fiji, and they're given a brief rundown of each of the guys. They love the sound of Jarrod, and look suuuper worried about Stu's situation (still married, four kids, vasectomy). Stu meets them first and they react . . . reservedly to him. You can tell they're worried about his situation, and probably rightly so.

7:42 p.m.Sophie's sister Lucy takes Stu aside first, and her opening line is a whopper: "I've heard you're meant to be the playboy of Sydney . . ."

7:48 p.m.After the ad break, Stu replies that he was with one woman for 15 years. He tries to convince her that his efforts in chasing Sophie aren't the moves of a playboy. She hits him with another good question: why would his relationship with Soph be different to the one he had with his ex-wife? He answers well and tells them his connection with Sophie is incredibly strong, that they're very similar and that his feelings for her are very strong. In the end, they seem to really like him.

7:54 p.m. Jarrod's turn! We know they're gonna love him, right? 'Cause he's obsessed with their daughter.

7:58 p.m. Jarrod's chat with Sophie's beautiful mum goes as expected — he's genuine and tells her he's in love with Sophie, which is obviously received really well. Her mum says she can see him with Sophie — and she thinks he's adorable!

8:00 p.m. After the men are done, Sophie heads off to find out her family's opinions. They point out how very different Jarrod and Stu are, and say that ultimately it's up to her. Sophie's dad reminds her that she needs to think about who she can have a future with. Good point, Mr. Monk.