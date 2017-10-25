 Skip Nav
The Bachelorette Australia 2017 Top 2 Winner Poll

Stu and Jarrod Are the Last Two Bachelors Standing! Who Will Win Sophie's Heart?

After Apollo Jackson was eliminated (sob) in the penultimate episode The Bachelorette, the next obvious question became our priority: will it be Stu Laundy or Jarrod Woodgate that Sophie Monk ends up with?

Stu has been a front runner from before he even entered the show as an intruder, while Jarrod's been a stable, dedicated rock for Sophie to lean on for the entire duration of the season. Numbers-wise, it's a 50/50 chance for the guys — but here's hoping Sophie is only in love with one of them, right?

Jarrod Scored the First Kiss of the Season Last Night on The Bachelorette

We won't know who it is until Thursday night, but for now you can tell us who you think has this thing in the bag — let us know below!

Image Source: Network Ten
Which Man Is Sophie in Love With?
Stu Laundy
Jarrod Woodgate
Image Source: Network Ten
