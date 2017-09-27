The Bachelorette Episode 3: (Undercover) Group Dates and Luke's Time to Shine

We're a while off hometown dates yet, but hey, why not bite the bullet early and assess the true character of your dates, right? Tonight, Sophie's family head undercover as drivers to suss out the guys, and at the end of it all, three will be left without a rose. Below, everything you need to know. Stay tuned!

7:32 p.m. Here we are at episode three! Things are moving fast. Harry comes in with a group date rose, and spoiler alert: Sam is wondering when his double delight is about to begin. The name on the card is Luke!

7:35 p.m. Sophie is like, Luke is so hot and we fully concur. He's a bit shy about it all, which is super endearing. Sophie sees him walking up on the sand: "Holy moly, he looks like a male model."

7:36 p.m. They start playing a getting to know you game, and Sophie goes all in: When did you lose your virginity? The answer: 17. For both of them. Things feel easy: they have a lot of great banter and are finding common ground easily.

7:39 p.m. Back at the mansion, Pete finds a group date card. Ryan, Jefferson, Sam, Pete, Brett, Eden, Jarrod and Mack are all listed.

7:41 p.m. Now THIS is how I like to surf. Sophie turns up in this massive sumo-like tube which basically allows you to bob on the water. Both of them have an absolute ball in the water, culminating in Luke romantically carrying her out of the ocean. EVERYTHING IS GOING SO WELL.

7:47 p.m. Jarrod is displaying traits of a stage five clinger, asking the other guys at the mansion what they think about his group date, and whether he's going to get the kiss. Neediness is not attractive, friend.

7:49 p.m. Sophie and Luke go for a twilight chat. I'm glad to see they're actually digging in to the cheese board. They talk about their past relationships and Luke ends up asking her straight up: "Do you feel something here?" (+1 for being upfront.) Sophie says, she does, straight from the beginning.

7:51 p.m. They talk and bond a heap more, and Sophie gives him a rose. Luke is so appreciative (are you really surprised, mate?), and Sophie starts to get super awkward, giving him a bit of a tense peck on the cheek. She tells the camera she's really bad at the whole flirting thing, and Luke soon asks, "Is it awkward if I want to kiss you?" You know what happens next. But the best thing about that wasn't even the kiss, it was how damn relatable that whole situation was.

7:58 p.m. It's group date time! Sophie's mum and dad go undercover as drivers.