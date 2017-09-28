The Bachelorette Episode 4: All the Key Details as They Happen

7:34 p.m. I am already excited for this episode based on the previews. Hot men doing very manly things on the group date, YAS.

7:36 p.m. Osher arrives at the mansion and says there's a group date happening, and ALL of the men get to go! Oh, and it's starting like, right now. Sophie walks in and explains she wants a "real man" who can do manly things and fix stuff. Osher introduces the inaugural Real Man Game.

7:38 p.m. The first round is a plank-off, where the first four guys to drop are out of the game. Sam bows out first (LOL), along with Apollo, Bingham and Brett. Mack comes out on top, with Blake a close runner-up.

7:41 p.m. The next round is a tyre-change relay, and the boys get divided into two teams of four: Mack, Ryan, James, Harry; and Blake, Luke, Jarrod and Hayden. This whole date is so sexist but gosh, I am into it. It'd actually be super embarrassing if you didn't know how to change a tyre.

7:44 p.m. Mack's team are forging ahead quickly, but oh no, no, no, Jarrod isn't giving up without a fight. He's cheering on his own team in a bit of an OTT way.

7:48 p.m. Ryan's onto the last wheel for Mack's team, and on Blake's side, Jarrod is tackling his tyre as if the world is about to end. I literally have never seen someone change a tyre as fast as Jarrod, who is beet red in the face. Even though Osher announces that Mack's team has won, Jarrod er, is still going. Mate, you can stop now?

7:50 p.m. Jarrod finally finishes changing the tyre, explaining that it was important for Sophie to see that the job could be done. Do you want a gold star?

7:51 p.m. For the next round, the winning team of Mack, Harry, James and Ryan compete to see who can build a flat-pack wardrobe the fastest. They're divided into the "old team" (Mack, James), versus the "young team" (Harry, Ryan).

7:55 p.m. Mack and James' little project proceeds swimmingly, and meanwhile, Ryan's having a lot of problems with the drawers. Awkward, because he's a builder IRL. In the end, Mack and James emerge victorious. As they say, age is just a number.