The Bachelorette Episode 9: Compatability Tests and Hometown Pressure

7:33 p.m. We're down to just five men and almost at hometowns, so sh*t is getting real! Sophie turns up at the mansion and brings the boys outside to meet a "chief matching scientist", Jonathan, from e-Harmony. Today's activity? Compatability tests, of course. Always very revealing.

7:37 p.m. For round one, the guys are given a series of coloured wedges, each representing a personality trait. They have to use the wedges to create a pie-chart that best illustrates themselves.

7:40 p.m. They start running through the pie-charts and Sophie is learning a lot about the guys. We learn that Blake and Sophie have a lot in common, while James' chart gets some scepticism. Apparently his organisational skills will clash with Sophie's lack thereof. With the least "in common", James is the first eliminated from the activity.

7:48 p.m. For round two, the guys each have to dress a mannequin, imagining they were having a dream date with Sophie. We get a diverse range of dates/outfits, from skiing to candle-lit dinners, to beach dates and a hike through the woods. After assessing them all, Sophie decides the beach date is the least appealing ("too common"), and Apollo bows out.

7:50 p.m. Blake, Stu and Jarrod are left. The final round is called "Perfect Bach", which involves Sophie reading out a series of questions and the guys to write down their answers. What's your dream holiday destination? What would you do with $100 million?

7:53 p.m. At the end of the round, Sophie decides she liked the answers of Bachelor #2, the best, which was Stu. It's not really a surprising result, he was dropping hints everywhere throughout his answers.

7:56 p.m. Stu and Sophie go off for a chat, and they discuss compatability (what else?). Stu tells her he's never been compatible with anyone as much as Sophie. He says the only other girl was his ex-wife, who he was with for 15 years — "I'm not a player!" He says a few more very nice things, which Sophie very much appreciates, and we might as well end this entire thing now, tbh. I smell feelings!

8:02 p.m. Osher walks in with another single date card, and the lucky man is Blake! (At last.) He is overjoyed, Jarrod cant't stop shaking his head.