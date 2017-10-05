 Skip Nav
Barack Obama's Surprise Anniversary Message For Michelle Will Make You Cry Very Happy Tears

Barack and Michelle Obama celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and like the sweet, adorable, and loving husband he is, the former POTUS surprised his wife with a tear-inducing video message. At the end of Michelle's appearance at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women with Shonda Rhimes, Barack dropped in via video to tell his wife just how much he loves her and how much he's cherished the past 25 years they've spent together. "I had to crash this party because today we have been married for 25 years," he said. "Now, the idea that you would even put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are." See his message above, but be warned: you are going to need a few tissues.

Barack ObamaMichelle ObamaCelebrity Couples
