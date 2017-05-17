 Skip Nav
Battle of the Sexes Trailer and Australian Release Date

Battle of the Sexes: It's Emma Stone vs. Steve Carell in This True Story

In 1973, tennis stars Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs agreed to play against one another in a highly publicised match billed as "The Battle of the Sexes." Decades later, Crazy Stupid Love co-stars Emma Stone and Steve Carell are reuniting to play King and Riggs in a movie that looks like a shoo-in for award season praise. Be sure to prepare yourself for good-guy Carell's portrayal of the chauvinistic, showboating Riggs. Stone may have another Oscar-winning role with feminist icon King, who — spoiler alert — ends up defeating Riggs in the match. The movie, also starring Elisabeth Shue, Alan Cumming, and Sarah Silverman, is out Sept. 28!

