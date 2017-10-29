29/10/17 29/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Beetlejuice Beetlejuice GIFs Beetlejuice Was the 1 Movie That Repeatedly Gave Me Nightmares, but I Love It So Much 29 October, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Warner Bros. Beetlejuice is an absolutely iconic movie from my childhood. The 1988 classic stars Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Winona Ryder, and has given me more nightmares than I can count, but it was, and still is, one of my favourite movies of all time. The dark comedy is rated PG (honestly, HOW?!) and features raunchy jokes, insanely creepy special effects, and just straight-up horrifying scenes. Someone hanging in a closet? Yep. Spirits taking over bodies and forcing them to dance to upbeat music? Of course. Saying someone's name three times to summon them? Yes, yes, yes. Keep reading to see the top 20 moments from Beetlejuice that I hated and loved at the same time. 1 When Barbara and Adam Die in a Car Accident Because of This Cute Dog, and I Thought Briefly About Getting a Cat Image Source: Warner Bros. 1 / 21 2 When Delia Shows Her Crazy Side and I Side-Eyed My Mum From the Couch Image Source: Warner Bros. 2 / 21 3 When Lydia Says Beetlejuice 3 Times and I Told Her to Stop This Madness Before She Reached the Third Time Image Source: Warner Bros. 3 / 21 4 When Delia Starts Singing the "Banana Boat Song" Out of Nowhere and I Wanted to Hide Under My Bead (With a Banana Split) Image Source: Warner Bros. 4 / 21 5 And All the Party Guests Uncontrollably Flail Their Bodies Around and Mine Did the Same Out of Fear Image Source: Warner Bros. 5 / 21 6 And the Shrimp Come to Life and Are Actually Hands That Grab Their Faces!!!! Image Source: Warner Bros. 6 / 21 7 When This Couple Thought They Were Gonna Have a Chill Date Night and I Said "Bye" Just Like Their Bodies Image Source: Warner Bros. 7 / 21 8 When Barbara and Adam Try to Scare People Out of Their House With Things Fit For a 20/20 Special Image Source: Warner Bros. 8 / 21 9 When Barbara Takes Things a Step Too Far and I Wondered How in the Hell This Movie Is Rated PG Image Source: Warner Bros. 9 / 21 10 You Know What? I Can't Even Comment on This Image Source: Warner Bros. THIS. 10 / 21 11 When Adam Plucks His Eyeballs Out of His Alien Head and Wears Them as Finger Accessories Image Source: Warner Bros. 11 / 21 12 When This Guy With a Tiny Head Gave Me Non-Stop Nightmares Image Source: Warner Bros. 12 / 21 13 When This Woman Casually Smokes a Cigarette and I Thought, "Oh, That's Bad," but Then Realised Her Throat Is F*cking Slit Image Source: Warner Bros. Tim Burton, turn on your location. I just want to talk. 13 / 21 14 When This Woman Is Literally in Pieces and My Wish to Be in Two Places at Once Just Didn't Seem Fun Anymore Image Source: Warner Bros. 14 / 21 15 When Whatever the Hell This Is Showed Up Image Source: Warner Bros. 15 / 21 16 When This Happens and I No Longer Wanted to Spend Casual Days at the Beach Image Source: Warner Bros. 16 / 21 17 When Beetlejuice Nails Barbara's Mouth Shut, but It Still Couldn't Mute My Screams Image Source: Warner Bros. 17 / 21 18 When Barbara and Adam Are a Dead Bride and Groom and I Thought Briefly About Becoming a Nun Image Source: Warner Bros. 18 / 21 19 When Beetlejuice Unleashes These Horrifically Long Carnival Arms That Reached Right Into My Mind Image Source: Warner Bros. 19 / 21 20 When Beetlejuice's Head Spins Around at an Alarmingly Fast Rate and Made My Heart Almost Give Out Image Source: Warner Bros. Where. Is. The. Pea. Soup. 20 / 21 So, in a Nutshell . . . Image Source: Warner Bros. I love this movie, OK? 21 / 21 Join the conversation BeetlejuiceHalloween EntertainmentGifsNostalgiaFallMovies