 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Beetlejuice GIFs

Beetlejuice Was the 1 Movie That Repeatedly Gave Me Nightmares, but I Love It So Much

View In Slideshow
Image Source: Warner Bros.

Beetlejuice is an absolutely iconic movie from my childhood. The 1988 classic stars Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Winona Ryder, and has given me more nightmares than I can count, but it was, and still is, one of my favourite movies of all time. The dark comedy is rated PG (honestly, HOW?!) and features raunchy jokes, insanely creepy special effects, and just straight-up horrifying scenes. Someone hanging in a closet? Yep. Spirits taking over bodies and forcing them to dance to upbeat music? Of course. Saying someone's name three times to summon them? Yes, yes, yes. Keep reading to see the top 20 moments from Beetlejuice that I hated and loved at the same time.

1 When Barbara and Adam Die in a Car Accident Because of This Cute Dog, and I Thought Briefly About Getting a Cat
Image Source: Warner Bros.
1 / 21
2 When Delia Shows Her Crazy Side and I Side-Eyed My Mum From the Couch
Image Source: Warner Bros.
2 / 21
3 When Lydia Says Beetlejuice 3 Times and I Told Her to Stop This Madness Before She Reached the Third Time
Image Source: Warner Bros.
3 / 21
4 When Delia Starts Singing the "Banana Boat Song" Out of Nowhere and I Wanted to Hide Under My Bead (With a Banana Split)
Image Source: Warner Bros.
4 / 21
5 And All the Party Guests Uncontrollably Flail Their Bodies Around and Mine Did the Same Out of Fear
Image Source: Warner Bros.
5 / 21
6 And the Shrimp Come to Life and Are Actually Hands That Grab Their Faces!!!!
Image Source: Warner Bros.
6 / 21
7 When This Couple Thought They Were Gonna Have a Chill Date Night and I Said "Bye" Just Like Their Bodies
Image Source: Warner Bros.
7 / 21
8 When Barbara and Adam Try to Scare People Out of Their House With Things Fit For a 20/20 Special
Image Source: Warner Bros.
8 / 21
9 When Barbara Takes Things a Step Too Far and I Wondered How in the Hell This Movie Is Rated PG
Image Source: Warner Bros.
9 / 21
10 You Know What? I Can't Even Comment on This
Image Source: Warner Bros.

THIS.

10 / 21
11 When Adam Plucks His Eyeballs Out of His Alien Head and Wears Them as Finger Accessories
Image Source: Warner Bros.
11 / 21
12 When This Guy With a Tiny Head Gave Me Non-Stop Nightmares
Image Source: Warner Bros.
12 / 21
13 When This Woman Casually Smokes a Cigarette and I Thought, "Oh, That's Bad," but Then Realised Her Throat Is F*cking Slit
Image Source: Warner Bros.

Tim Burton, turn on your location. I just want to talk.

13 / 21
14 When This Woman Is Literally in Pieces and My Wish to Be in Two Places at Once Just Didn't Seem Fun Anymore
Image Source: Warner Bros.
14 / 21
15 When Whatever the Hell This Is Showed Up
Image Source: Warner Bros.
15 / 21
16 When This Happens and I No Longer Wanted to Spend Casual Days at the Beach
Image Source: Warner Bros.
16 / 21
17 When Beetlejuice Nails Barbara's Mouth Shut, but It Still Couldn't Mute My Screams
Image Source: Warner Bros.
17 / 21
18 When Barbara and Adam Are a Dead Bride and Groom and I Thought Briefly About Becoming a Nun
Image Source: Warner Bros.
18 / 21
19 When Beetlejuice Unleashes These Horrifically Long Carnival Arms That Reached Right Into My Mind
Image Source: Warner Bros.
19 / 21
20 When Beetlejuice's Head Spins Around at an Alarmingly Fast Rate and Made My Heart Almost Give Out
Image Source: Warner Bros.

Where. Is. The. Pea. Soup.

20 / 21
So, in a Nutshell . . .
Image Source: Warner Bros.

I love this movie, OK?

21 / 21
Join the conversation
BeetlejuiceHalloween EntertainmentGifsNostalgiaFallMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds