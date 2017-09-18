Ben Affleck Makes a Low-Key Appearance at the Emmys With His Girlfriend

Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017

Ben Affleck made a low-key appearance at the Emmys to support his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, on Monday. Shortly before the Saturday Night Live producer took the stage to accept the award for variety sketch series with the rest of the show's team, the actor was spotted entering the Microsoft Theatre. Even though the two didn't pose on the red carpet, they looked quite comfortable with each other as Lindsay joined arms with Ben before taking their seats. From their smiley tennis outings to their award season moments, it's clear that the two are getting closer.