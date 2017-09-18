 Skip Nav
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
Celebrity Kids
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys
Award Season
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at the 2017 Emmys

Ben Affleck Makes a Low-Key Appearance at the Emmys With His Girlfriend

Ben Affleck made a low-key appearance at the Emmys to support his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, on Monday. Shortly before the Saturday Night Live producer took the stage to accept the award for variety sketch series with the rest of the show's team, the actor was spotted entering the Microsoft Theatre. Even though the two didn't pose on the red carpet, they looked quite comfortable with each other as Lindsay joined arms with Ben before taking their seats. From their smiley tennis outings to their award season moments, it's clear that the two are getting closer.

Join the conversation
Lindsay ShookusAward SeasonEmmy AwardsBen AffleckCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Gabrielle Union Flaunts a "Power Pony" at the Emmys — and Looks Flawless!
by Kristina Rodulfo
Issa Rae Emmys 2017
Celebrity Beauty
Issa Rae Says "Anyone Can be a Covergirl" If an "Awkward Black Girl" Like Her Can
by Sarah Siegel
Anna Faris at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris
by Laura Marie Meyers
Zoe Kravitz Dior Dress Emmys 2017
Award Season
Do a 360-Degree View of Zoë Kravitz's Dress — That's the Only Way You'll See All the Colours
by Marina Liao
Jane Fonda's Dress at 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Jane Fonda Hit the Emmys Red Carpet in $2.5 Million of Jewels
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds