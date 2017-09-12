12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Lindsay Shookus Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at the US Open It Looks Like Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Had a Ball at the US Open 12 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus have officially taken their relationship to court — the tennis court that is. On Sunday, the actor, who is currently in the middle of divorcing Jennifer Garner, flaunted his romance with the Saturday Night Live producer as they watched the US Open Tennis Championships in NYC. Aside from showing sweet PDA as they cuddled up and held hands, Lindsay couldn't help but let out a huge laugh as they chatted at their table. And the fun didn't stop there. Following the game, Lindsay was all smiles as they took a casual stroll around the Upper West Side. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 1 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau 2 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 3 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 4 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 5 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gotham 6 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 7 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 8 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gotham 9 / 10 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jackson Lee 10 / 10 Join the conversation Lindsay ShookusCelebrity PDABen AffleckCelebrity Couples