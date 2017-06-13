 Skip Nav
Ben Platt at the 2017 Tony Awards

12 Times Ben Platt Stole the Spotlight at the Tony Awards Without Even Trying

When He Geeked Out Over His First Tony
Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin

The Tony Awards were full of some extraordinary stars on Sunday night, but one of the brightest had to be Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt. After making our hearts sing with his performance of "Waving Through a Window," the 23-year-old gave a truly heartwarming speech as he took home his first Tony for best actor. "To all young people watching at home, don't waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful," he said. Not to mention, he was full of some GIF-worthy facial expressions during the show. See some of his best moments below.

1 When He Showed Up to the Tonys Looking Fresh
Image Source: Getty / Jemal Countess
1 / 12
2 When He Sang His Heart Out
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
2 / 12
3 When He Got Visibly Embarrassed Over Kevin Spacey's Joke
Image Source: CBS
3 / 12
4 When He Caught Up With His Dear Evan Hansen Cast
Image Source: Getty / Jemal Countess
4 / 12
5 When Tina Fey Presented His Award
Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo
5 / 12
6 When He Teared Up Over Winning Best Actor
Image Source: CBS
6 / 12
7 When He Hugged His Mum Backstage
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
7 / 12
8 When He Posed With Lin-Manuel Miranda
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
8 / 12
9 When He Took a Quick Snap With His Onscreen Mum, Rachel Bay Jones
Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin
9 / 12
10 When He Was Shaken Over Dear Evan Hansen's Best Musical Win
Image Source: CBS
10 / 12
11 When He Kissed Laura Dreyfuss's Hand Backstage
Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas
11 / 12
12 When He Geeked Out Over His First Tony
Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin
12 / 12
