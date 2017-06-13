13/6/17 13/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Ben Platt Ben Platt at the 2017 Tony Awards 12 Times Ben Platt Stole the Spotlight at the Tony Awards Without Even Trying 13 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin The Tony Awards were full of some extraordinary stars on Sunday night, but one of the brightest had to be Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt. After making our hearts sing with his performance of "Waving Through a Window," the 23-year-old gave a truly heartwarming speech as he took home his first Tony for best actor. "To all young people watching at home, don't waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful," he said. Not to mention, he was full of some GIF-worthy facial expressions during the show. See some of his best moments below. 1 When He Showed Up to the Tonys Looking Fresh What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jemal Countess 1 / 12 2 When He Sang His Heart Out What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 2 / 12 3 When He Got Visibly Embarrassed Over Kevin Spacey's Joke What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: CBS 3 / 12 4 When He Caught Up With His Dear Evan Hansen Cast What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jemal Countess 4 / 12 5 When Tina Fey Presented His Award What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo 5 / 12 6 When He Teared Up Over Winning Best Actor What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: CBS 6 / 12 7 When He Hugged His Mum Backstage What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 7 / 12 8 When He Posed With Lin-Manuel Miranda What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 8 / 12 9 When He Took a Quick Snap With His Onscreen Mum, Rachel Bay Jones What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin 9 / 12 10 When He Was Shaken Over Dear Evan Hansen's Best Musical Win What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: CBS 10 / 12 11 When He Kissed Laura Dreyfuss's Hand Backstage What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas 11 / 12 12 When He Geeked Out Over His First Tony What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jason Kempin 12 / 12 Join the conversation Share this post Ben PlattTony Awards