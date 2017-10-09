 Skip Nav
You Don't Have to Be a Theatre Fan to Recognise Will's Younger Boyfriend on Will & Grace

Will & Grace featured a very familiar face on Thursday. During the second episode of the rebooted series, appropriately titled "Who's Your Daddy?," Jack and Will get back into the dating game with a pool of much younger men. While Jack has a little trouble attracting a 20-something, Will quickly gains the attention of an over-the-top millennial named Blake. Seriously, if you didn't laugh out loud when he hit on Will, you're lying. So, who exactly is the 23-year-old swept away by Will's "anchor man" good looks? None other than Broadway star Ben Platt.

While the actor is easily recognisable by movie-goers for his role as Benji in the Pitch Perfect franchise, he recently gained critical acclaim for his role in the Tony award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. In fact, he actually took time off from playing the title character to make a quick cameo on Will & Grace. Even though things don't exactly work out for his character and Will in the episode, we certainly wouldn't mind another cameo in the future. Maybe next time with more singing?

Image Source: NBC
Join the conversation
Ben PlattWill And GraceTV
