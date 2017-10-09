You Don't Have to Be a Theatre Fan to Recognise Will's Younger Boyfriend on Will & Grace

Will & Grace featured a very familiar face on Thursday. During the second episode of the rebooted series, appropriately titled "Who's Your Daddy?," Jack and Will get back into the dating game with a pool of much younger men. While Jack has a little trouble attracting a 20-something, Will quickly gains the attention of an over-the-top millennial named Blake. Seriously, if you didn't laugh out loud when he hit on Will, you're lying. So, who exactly is the 23-year-old swept away by Will's "anchor man" good looks? None other than Broadway star Ben Platt.

While the actor is easily recognisable by movie-goers for his role as Benji in the Pitch Perfect franchise, he recently gained critical acclaim for his role in the Tony award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. In fact, he actually took time off from playing the title character to make a quick cameo on Will & Grace. Even though things don't exactly work out for his character and Will in the episode, we certainly wouldn't mind another cameo in the future. Maybe next time with more singing?