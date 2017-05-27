 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage
Cannes Film festival
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
Celebrity Interviews
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Break Up 2017

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Split After 17 Years of Marriage

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are separating after 17 years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement to ET on Friday, saying, "With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate." It goes on: "Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Related
6 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year

Ben and Christine met while filming the pilot for a never-aired TV series Heat Vision and Jack, and the couple tied the knot in May 2000. They've starred in five films together, including Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. They share two children together: daughter Ella, born in 2002, and son Quinlin, who they welcomed in 2005.

Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer
Join the conversation
Christine TaylorCelebrity BreakupsBen StillerCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Australian Fashion Week
This $32 Foundation Has a Finish Worth 3 Times the Price
by Phoebe Youl
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
See Every Stunning Picture From Pippa Middleton's Perfect Wedding
by Genevieve Rota
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things to Never Ever Post on Social Media
by Lisette Mejia
How Did Dylan Minnette Meet Girlfriend Kerris Dorsey?
Dylan Minnette
Dylan Minnette Fell For His Girlfriend While Playing Her Brother
by Kelsie Gibson
Ariana Grande Message to Fans About Manchester
Manchester Attack
Ariana Grande Announces a Manchester Benefit Concert in a Powerful Message to Fans
by Laura Marie Meyers
Hair
Carey, Cate, and Kristen Come Together For NYFF
by Maria Del Russo
Ben Stiller and His Family at the Zoolander 2 Premiere
Celebrity Kids
Ben Stiller Turns the Zoolander 2 Premiere Into a Full-Blown Family Affair
by Ryan Roschke
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding Facts
Wedding
9 Facts About Pippa Middleton's Wedding That Will Make You Feel Like You Were a Guest
by Monica Sisavat
How Long Did Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Date?
The Royals
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance Is Over a Decade in the Making
by Quinn Keaney
Burning Love Web Series Spoof of The Bachelor
Malin Akerman
Watch Ken Marino, Ben Stiller and Jennifer Aniston Hilariously Spoof The Bachelor
by Maggie Pehanick
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Australian News
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds