And here's another reason Spicer showing up felt so bizarre. In 2017, it's a given that the award show du jour will have plenty of shade thrown at our current president, and the Emmys were no different, especially considering how many awards Saturday Night Live got for a season that revolved largely around making fun of Donald Trump. Host Stephen Colbert got some great digs in, but it was Alec Baldwin, who won outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, who really got his goat. Baldwin, whose role as Trump is iconic and now Emmy-winning, burned Trump so bad by offering up his new Emmy and saying, "Mr. President, here is your Emmy" — an allusion to the fact that Trump famously never won.