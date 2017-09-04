 Skip Nav
Best Beyonce Pictures 2017

Beyoncé Has Been a Busy Bee This Year — and We're Soaking Up That Honey

She Attended Her Father-in-Law's Birthday Party in Style
Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles

After announcing that she was pregnant with twins in February, Beyoncé performed at the Grammys, spent quality downtime with her family, and yes, showed off her incredible figure on social media. While her official red carpet appearances have been few and far between this year, she has made sure to capture almost every moment from 2017 with her devoted Beyhive in mind. See how the singer is currently living her best life ahead.

1 She Broke the Internet After Announcing That She Was Pregnant With Twins
2 And Had a Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot
3 She Performed at the Grammys
4 And Won Big in the Process
5 She Reunited With Destiny's Child
6 She Went to the Beauty and the Beast Premiere With Blue Ivy
7 She Attended Her Father-in-Law's Birthday Party in Style
8 She Brought Her Family Together For Easter
9 She Had a Fun-Filled Mother's Day With Blue Ivy
10 She and JAY-Z Celebrated 9 Years of Marriage
11 She Didn't Attend the Met Gala, but She Did Attend the Wearable Art Gala
12 She Celebrated the 1-Year Anniversary of Lemonade
13 She Puckered Up to Blue Ivy on Fourth of July

14 She Threw a Baby Shower to End All Baby Showers

15 She Expanded Her Family

16 She Was Red Hot After Giving Birth to Twins
17 She Went to See Kendrick Lamar in Concert
18 She Showed Off Her Postbaby Body and Made Us Choke on Our Wine
19 Her BeyGOOD Team Helped With Hurricane Harvey Relief

