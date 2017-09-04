04/9/17 04/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Beyoncé Knowles Best Beyonce Pictures 2017 Beyoncé Has Been a Busy Bee This Year — and We're Soaking Up That Honey 4 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles After announcing that she was pregnant with twins in February, Beyoncé performed at the Grammys, spent quality downtime with her family, and yes, showed off her incredible figure on social media. While her official red carpet appearances have been few and far between this year, she has made sure to capture almost every moment from 2017 with her devoted Beyhive in mind. See how the singer is currently living her best life ahead. 1 She Broke the Internet After Announcing That She Was Pregnant With Twins What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 1 / 19 2 And Had a Gorgeous Maternity Photo Shoot What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles RelatedBeyoncé Just Flooded the Internet With Tons of Pictures of Her Sweet Baby Bump 2 / 19 3 She Performed at the Grammys What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles RelatedBeyoncé's Grammys Performance Will Excite, Captivate, and Haunt You 3 / 19 4 And Won Big in the Process What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 4 / 19 5 She Reunited With Destiny's Child What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 5 / 19 6 She Went to the Beauty and the Beast Premiere With Blue Ivy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 6 / 19 7 She Attended Her Father-in-Law's Birthday Party in Style What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 7 / 19 8 She Brought Her Family Together For Easter What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 8 / 19 9 She Had a Fun-Filled Mother's Day With Blue Ivy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 9 / 19 10 She and JAY-Z Celebrated 9 Years of Marriage What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 10 / 19 11 She Didn't Attend the Met Gala, but She Did Attend the Wearable Art Gala What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 11 / 19 12 She Celebrated the 1-Year Anniversary of Lemonade What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 12 / 19 13 She Puckered Up to Blue Ivy on Fourth of July A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT 13 / 19 14 She Threw a Baby Shower to End All Baby Showers A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT 14 / 19 15 She Expanded Her Family A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT 15 / 19 16 She Was Red Hot After Giving Birth to Twins What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 16 / 19 17 She Went to See Kendrick Lamar in Concert What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 17 / 19 18 She Showed Off Her Postbaby Body and Made Us Choke on Our Wine What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Beyoncé Knowles 18 / 19 19 Her BeyGOOD Team Helped With Hurricane Harvey Relief A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:56am PDT 19 / 19 Join the conversation Beyoncé KnowlesCelebrity Pregnancies