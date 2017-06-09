 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Very British Shows to Binge on This Weekend
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
NSFW
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Spotify
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops
Katy Perry
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"

Best British Shows on Netflix

10 Very British Shows to Binge on This Weekend

View in slideshow
10 Very British Shows to Binge on This Weekend
Image Source: Netflix

The British have blessed us with many great things: the source of endless fascination that is the Royals, some of our favourite high-street fashion brands like Topshop, Eddie Redmayne and of course, entertainment spanning genres from crime to drama. Heck, who knows where we'd be if it weren't for all the juicy historical developments that have now become prime source material for TV shows and movies.

Since no long weekend is a long weekend without a good Netflix binge session, below are some of the most popular British shows you won't regret devoting your long weekend to. Preferably with a cup of tea in hand.

Related
5 Details About Season 2 of The Crown That Will Make You Royally Excited
Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey
Image Source: Netflix

Be transported into the early 1900s and all the high-society drama surrounding the noble Crawley family.

1 / 10
Broadchurch
Broadchurch
Image Source: Netflix

When a young boy is killed in a small British coastal town, two detectives begin to investigate. Each episode reveals another element to the crime, so you'll always be kept on your toes.

2 / 10
Happy Valley
Happy Valley
Image Source: Netflix

Praised for its great writing, great acting and truthful representations of real life, Happy Valley isn't your run of the mill police drama.

3 / 10
Marcella
Marcella
Image Source: Netflix

Marcella Backland returns to the police force after being away for over a decade, only to find an old serial killer beginning to strike again.

4 / 10
The Crown
The Crown
Image Source: Netflix

From the stunning set and costumes to the dramatic love stories, The Crown is a fascinating insight into the early days of Queen Elizabeth's reign.

5 / 10
The Bletchley Circle
The Bletchley Circle
Image Source: Netflix

After working in the top secret Bletchley Park during WWII, four women reunite to solve the murders of several women.

6 / 10
The Fall
The Fall
Image Source: Netflix

You're probably getting a clear idea by now that the British love their crime dramas, and in this (deliciously creepy) one, we follow superintended Stella Gibson as she tracks down a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) in Belfast.

7 / 10
Peaky Blinders
Peaky Blinders
Image Source: Netflix

Based on real events, Peaky Blinders spotlights the gangs of 1920s Birmingham. It's smart and gritty, and features a string of A-list names such as Sam Neil and Cillian Murphy.

8 / 10
The Royals
The Royals
Image Source: Netflix

A documentary series exploring all facets of royal life, from weddings and funerals, to babies and scandals.

9 / 10
The Queen
The Queen
Image Source: Netflix

A moving look into the life of the British royals following Princess Diana's death, particularly the actions of Queen Elizabeth and the British Prime Minister in responding to public tragedy.

10 / 10
Join the conversation
The CrownNetflixTVDownton Abbey
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
DIY
2-Ingredient DIY Coffee Eye Serum For Dark Circles
by Kelly Ladd
Masturbation Fantasies Research Statistics
Sex Toys
What Women and Men Really Think About When They Masturbate
by Alexandra Whiting
All the Netflix Hidden Category Codes
Tech Tips
Every Single Secret Movie Category on Netflix You Could Ever Want
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Veronica Lodge Style on Riverdale
Riverdale
Riverdale's Veronica Lodge Is Basically Blair Waldorf 2.0 — With a Better Closet
by Marina Liao
LGBTQ Pride Essays POPSUGAR Australia
Pride Month
27 People Reflect on What Pride Means to Them
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds