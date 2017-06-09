09/6/17 09/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity the crown Best British Shows on Netflix 10 Very British Shows to Binge on This Weekend 9 June, 2017 by Ashling Lee 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Netflix The British have blessed us with many great things: the source of endless fascination that is the Royals, some of our favourite high-street fashion brands like Topshop, Eddie Redmayne and of course, entertainment spanning genres from crime to drama. Heck, who knows where we'd be if it weren't for all the juicy historical developments that have now become prime source material for TV shows and movies. Since no long weekend is a long weekend without a good Netflix binge session, below are some of the most popular British shows you won't regret devoting your long weekend to. Preferably with a cup of tea in hand. Related5 Details About Season 2 of The Crown That Will Make You Royally Excited Downton Abbey What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix Be transported into the early 1900s and all the high-society drama surrounding the noble Crawley family. 1 / 10 Broadchurch What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix When a young boy is killed in a small British coastal town, two detectives begin to investigate. Each episode reveals another element to the crime, so you'll always be kept on your toes. 2 / 10 Happy Valley What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix Praised for its great writing, great acting and truthful representations of real life, Happy Valley isn't your run of the mill police drama. 3 / 10 Marcella What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix Marcella Backland returns to the police force after being away for over a decade, only to find an old serial killer beginning to strike again. 4 / 10 The Crown What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix From the stunning set and costumes to the dramatic love stories, The Crown is a fascinating insight into the early days of Queen Elizabeth's reign. 5 / 10 The Bletchley Circle What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix After working in the top secret Bletchley Park during WWII, four women reunite to solve the murders of several women. 6 / 10 The Fall What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix You're probably getting a clear idea by now that the British love their crime dramas, and in this (deliciously creepy) one, we follow superintended Stella Gibson as she tracks down a serial killer (Jamie Dornan) in Belfast. 7 / 10 Peaky Blinders What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix Based on real events, Peaky Blinders spotlights the gangs of 1920s Birmingham. It's smart and gritty, and features a string of A-list names such as Sam Neil and Cillian Murphy. 8 / 10 The Royals What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix A documentary series exploring all facets of royal life, from weddings and funerals, to babies and scandals. 9 / 10 The Queen What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Netflix A moving look into the life of the British royals following Princess Diana's death, particularly the actions of Queen Elizabeth and the British Prime Minister in responding to public tragedy. 10 / 10 Join the conversation Share this post The CrownNetflixTVDownton Abbey