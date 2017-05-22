22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Cannes Film festival Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017 The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France 22 May, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty The Cannes Film Festival is underway, and we've already been treated to some serious bombshell moments from stars like Natalie Portman, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Chastain, and Rihanna (oh yeah, and some great movies, too). While the red carpet has been full of artfully posed glamour girls and over-the-top style, there have also been a handful of fun, unexpected interactions between costars and unguarded moments in front of photographers. Keep reading to see all the best candids from Cannes! Emma Thompson and Ben Stiller
Image Source: Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
1 / 33

Kristen Stewart
Image Source: Getty / LOIC VENANCE
2 / 33

Kendall Jenner
Image Source: Getty / LOIC VENANCE
3 / 33

Elizabeth Olsen
Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE
4 / 33

Susan Sarandon
Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole
5 / 33

Emily Ratajkowski
Image Source: Getty / ANTONIN THUILLIER
6 / 33 Marion Cotillard
Image Source: Getty / Antony Jones
7 / 33

Lily Collins
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
8 / 33

Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon
Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE
9 / 33

Hanna Sugisaki
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Furlong
10 / 33

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image Source: Getty / ANTONIN THUILLIER
11 / 33

Bella Hadid and Susan Sarandon
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
12 / 33 Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, and Fan Bingbing
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
13 / 33

Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
14 / 33

Petra Nemcova
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
15 / 33

Rihanna and Jeffrey Katzenberg
Image Source: Getty / Tristan Fewings
16 / 33

Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Pedro Almodovar
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
17 / 33

Fan Bingbing
Image Source: Getty / Tristan Fewings
18 / 33 Rihanna
Image Source: Getty / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
19 / 33

Jaden Michael
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
20 / 33

Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz
21 / 33

Petra Nemcova and Emily Ratajkowski
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
22 / 33

Lily-Rose Depp
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
23 / 33

Steven Yeun, Tilda Swinton, and Paul Dano
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
24 / 33 Marion Cotillard, Louis Garrel, and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE
25 / 33

Bella and Mohamed Hadid
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
26 / 33

Naomie Harris
Image Source: Getty / Antony Jones
27 / 33

Bella Hadid
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz
28 / 33

Julianne Moore
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
29 / 33

Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore
Image Source: Getty / Epsilon
30 / 33 Uma Thurman
Image Source: Getty / Ki Price
31 / 33

Amber Valletta
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
32 / 33

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
33 / 33