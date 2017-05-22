 Skip Nav
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017

The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France

Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman
Image Source: Getty

The Cannes Film Festival is underway, and we've already been treated to some serious bombshell moments from stars like Natalie Portman, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Chastain, and Rihanna (oh yeah, and some great movies, too). While the red carpet has been full of artfully posed glamour girls and over-the-top style, there have also been a handful of fun, unexpected interactions between costars and unguarded moments in front of photographers. Keep reading to see all the best candids from Cannes!

Emma Thompson and Ben Stiller
Emma Thompson and Ben Stiller
Image Source: Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Image Source: Getty / LOIC VENANCE
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
Image Source: Getty / LOIC VENANCE
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen
Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Image Source: Getty / Gareth Cattermole
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski
Image Source: Getty / ANTONIN THUILLIER
Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard
Image Source: Getty / Antony Jones
Lily Collins
Lily Collins
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon
Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon
Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE
Hanna Sugisaki
Hanna Sugisaki
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Furlong
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Image Source: Getty / ANTONIN THUILLIER
Bella Hadid and Susan Sarandon
Bella Hadid and Susan Sarandon
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, and Fan Bingbing
Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, and Fan Bingbing
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto
Adrien Brody and Lara Lieto
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
Petra Nemcova
Petra Nemcova
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
Rihanna and Jeffrey Katzenberg
Rihanna and Jeffrey Katzenberg
Image Source: Getty / Tristan Fewings
Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Pedro Almodovar
Will Smith, Jessica Chastain, and Pedro Almodovar
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Fan Bingbing
Fan Bingbing
Image Source: Getty / Tristan Fewings
Rihanna
Rihanna
Image Source: Getty / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
Jaden Michael
Jaden Michael
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal
Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz
Petra Nemcova and Emily Ratajkowski
Petra Nemcova and Emily Ratajkowski
Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
Lily-Rose Depp
Lily-Rose Depp
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
Steven Yeun, Tilda Swinton, and Paul Dano
Steven Yeun, Tilda Swinton, and Paul Dano
Image Source: Getty / Gisela Schober
Marion Cotillard, Louis Garrel, and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Marion Cotillard, Louis Garrel, and Charlotte Gainsbourg
Image Source: Getty / VALERY HACHE
Bella and Mohamed Hadid
Bella and Mohamed Hadid
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris
Image Source: Getty / Antony Jones
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid
Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore
Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore
Image Source: Getty / Epsilon
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Image Source: Getty / Ki Price
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman
Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain
Latest Celebrity
