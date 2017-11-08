23 Celebrity Biographies You Won't Be Able to Put Down This Christmas

 Skip Nav
They say truth is stranger than fiction, and the sentiment is never more accurate than when you're reading a famous person's biography. We've read a lot in our time, and nothing gives greater — or more intriguing — insight into the wacky world of celebrity than hearing it first-hand from the people who lived it.

From the salacious to the sweet to the downright scarring, the novels in this list are the type that will stay with you for a long time. They also make the perfect present to put under the tree this Christmas (for a loved one, or yourself!).

Nevertheless, Alec Baldwin, $26.89
Nevertheless, Alec Baldwin, $26.89

The publisher's blurb: In Nevertheless, Baldwin transcends his public persona, making public facets of his life he has long kept private. In this honest, affecting memoir, he introduces us to the Long Island child who felt burdened by his family's financial strains and his parents' unhappy marriage; the Washington, DC, college student gearing up for a career in politics; the self-named "Love Taxi" who helped friends solve their romantic problems while neglecting his own; the young soap actor learning from giants of the theatre; the addict drawn to drugs and alcohol who struggles with sobriety; the husband and father who acknowledges his failings and battles to overcome them; and the consummate professional for whom the work is everything. Throughout Nevertheless, one constant emerges: the fearlessness that defines and drives Baldwin's life.

Stockists: The Book Depository


What Falls Away, Mia Farrow, $30.99
What Falls Away, Mia Farrow, $30.99

The publisher's blurb: In an exquisitely written memoir, Mia Farrow introduces us to the landscapes of her extraordinary life. Moving from her earliest memories of the walled gardens and rocky shores of Western Ireland and her Hollywood childhood to her career as an actress, she writes of these experiences and her struggle to protect her children in a painful custody battle with Woody Allen. It was this crisis that led her to reflect upon the incidents that had brought her to a place so incomprehensible. Now, in What Falls Away, a memoir resonant not only in its honesty but also in its beautifully crafted prose, Mia Farrow speaks for the first time.

Stockists: QBD


Unqualified, Anna Faris, $26.36
Unqualified, Anna Faris, $26.36

The publisher's blurb: Her comic memoir, Unqualified, shares Anna's candid, sympathetic and entertaining stories of love lost and won. Part memoir — including stories about being "the short girl" in elementary school, finding and keeping female friends, and dealing with the pressures of the entertainment industry and parenthood — part humorous, unflinching advice from her hit podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the book will reveal Anna's unique take on how to master the bizarre, chaotic and ultimately rewarding world of love.

Stockists: The Book Depository


Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling, $19.99
Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling, $19.99

The publisher's blurb: Mindy Kaling has lived many lives: comedienne, actress, obedient child of immigrant professionals and, now, writer. With a blend of witty confessions and unscientific observations, Mindy writes about everything from being a timid young chubster afraid of her own bike to living the Hollywood life, dating, friendships and planning her own funeral.

Stockists: Dymocks


Not That Kind of Girl, Lena Dunham, $19.99
Not That Kind of Girl, Lena Dunham, $19.99

The publisher's blurb: In Not That Kind of Girl, Dunham illuminates the experiences that are part of making one's way in the world: falling in love, feeling alone, being ten pounds overweight despite eating only health food, having to prove yourself in a room full of men twice your age, finding true love, and most of all, having the guts to believe that your story is one that deserves to be told.

Stockists: Dymocks


Full Service, Scotty Bowers, $47.99
Full Service, Scotty Bowers, $47.99

The publisher's blurb: A World War II veteran and Hollywood gas station attendant describes how his good looks and open bisexuality culminated in liaisons with numerous celebrities, providing a chronicle of Hollywood's sexual underground in the 1940s and 1950s.

Stockists: QBD


Little Girl Lost, Drew Barrymore, From $4.49
Little Girl Lost, Drew Barrymore, From $4.49

The publisher's blurb: She was a modern-day Shirley Temple, but at the age of nine Drew Barrymore was drinking alcohol. At 10 she took up marijuana, and by 12 she began snorting cocaine. Here is her gripping, heart-wrenching story — a story of a childhood gone awry and a young woman battling to restore order to her chaotic life.

Stockists: Amazon


Bossypants, Tina Fey, $22.12
Bossypants, Tina Fey, $22.12

The publisher's blurb: Before Liz Lemon, before "Weekend Update," before "Sarah Palin," Tina Fey was just a young girl with a dream: a recurring stress dream that she was being chased through a local airport by her middle-school gym teacher. She also had a dream that one day she would be a comedian on TV. She has seen both these dreams come true. At last, Tina Fey's story can be told.

Stockists: Angus & Robertson Bookworld


Just Kids, Patti Smith, $19.70
Just Kids, Patti Smith, $19.70

The publisher's blurb: A prelude to fame, Just Kids recounts the friendship of two young artists — Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe - whose passion fueled their lifelong pursuit of art. In 1967, a chance meeting between two young people led to a romance and a lifelong friendship that would carry each to international success never dreamed of. The backdrop is Brooklyn, Chelsea Hotel, Max's Kansas City, Scribner's Bookstore, Coney Island, Warhol's Factory and the whole city resplendent.

Stockists: Angus & Robertson Bookworld


Yes Please, Amy Poehler, $27.75
Yes Please, Amy Poehler, $27.75

The publisher's blurb: From the Golden Globe award-winning actress comes the #1 New York Times bestseller. A memoir in essays in the tradition of Tina Fey's Bossypants and Caitlin Moran's How To Be a Woman, Yes Please is a hilarious collection of stories, thoughts, ideas, haikus and words-to-live-by drawn from the life and mind of acclaimed actress, writer and comedian Amy Poehler. Yes Please finds Amy riffing on sex, love, family, friendship and plastic surgery, and is chock-full of great jokes and sage advice (the useful kind, not the annoying kind you didn't ask for). Fans of Lena Dunham's Not That Kind of Girl, Caitlin Moran's How to Be a Woman, and Tina Fey's Bossypants will love Yes Please.

Stockists: Angus & Robertson Bookworld


Scar Tissue, Anthony Kiedis, $14.38
Scar Tissue, Anthony Kiedis, $14.38

The publisher's blurb: In Scar Tissue Anthony Kiedis, charismatic and highly articulate frontman of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, recounts his remarkable life story, and the history of the band itself. Raised in the Midwest, he moved to LA aged eleven to live with his father Blackie, purveyor of pills, pot, and cocaine to the Hollywood elite. After a brief child-acting career, Kiedis dropped out of U.C.L.A. and plunged headfirst into the demimonde of the L.A. underground music scene. He formed the band with three school friends — and found his life's purpose.

Stockists: Book Depository


Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen, $25.95
Born to Run, Bruce Springsteen, $25.95

The publisher's blurb: In 2009, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performed at the Super Bowl's halftime show. The experience was so exhilarating that Bruce decided to write about it. That's how this extraordinary autobiography began. Over the past seven years, Bruce Springsteen has privately devoted himself to writing the story of his life, bringing to these pages the same honesty, humour and originality found in his songs.

Stockists: Book Depository


Not Dead Yet, Phil Collins, $28.84
Not Dead Yet, Phil Collins, $28.84

The publisher's blurb: Not Dead Yet is Phil Collins' candid, witty, unvarnished story of the songs and shows, the hits and pans, his marriages and divorces, the ascents to the top of the charts and into the tabloid headlines. As one of only three musicians to sell over 100 million records both in a group and as a solo artist, Collins breathes rare air, but he has never lost his talent for crafting songs that touch listeners around the globe.

Stockists: Book Depository


Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, Chelsea Handler, $27.99
Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, Chelsea Handler, $27.99

The publisher's blurb: When Chelsea Handler needs to get a few things off her chest, she appeals to a higher power: vodka. Seems reasonable, when considering that she discovered her boyfriend was having an affair with a Peekapoo and she had to pretend to be honeymooning with her father in order to upgrade to first class. In this highly entertaining, deliciously skewed collection, Chelsea mines her past for stories about her family, relationships, and career that are at once singular and ridiculous. Whether she's convincing her third-grade class that she has been chosen to play Goldie Hawn's daughter in the sequel to Private Benjamin, deciding to be more egalitarian by dating a redhead, or looking out for a foul-mouthed, rum-swilling little person who looks just like her — only smaller — Chelsea has a knack for getting herself into the most outrageous situations.

Stockists: Dymocks


Life, Keith Richards, $13.75
Life, Keith Richards, $13.75

The publisher's blurb: With the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards created the riffs, the lyrics and the songs that roused the world, and over four decades he lived the original rock and roll life: taking the chances he wanted, speaking his mind, and making it all work in a way that no one before him had ever done. Now, at last, the man himself tells us the story of life in the crossfire hurricane. And what a life.

Stockists: Book Depository


I Feel Bad About My Neck, Nora Ephron, $11.94
I Feel Bad About My Neck, Nora Ephron, $11.94

The publisher's blurb: Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Nora Ephron turns her sharp wit on to her own life. It includes: Never marry a man you wouldn't want to be divorced from; if the shoe doesn't fit in the shoe store, it's never going to fit; when your children are teenagers, it's important to have a dog so that someone in the house is happy to see you; anything you think is wrong with your body at the age of thirty-five you will be nostalgic for by the age of forty-five; the empty nest is underrated; and if only one third of your clothes are mistakes, you're ahead of the game.

Stockists: Book Depository


Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins, Rupert Everett, $13.07
Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins, Rupert Everett, $13.07

The publisher's blurb: Rupert Everett has spent his life surrounded by extraordinary people, and witnessed extraordinary events. He was in Moscow during the fall of communism; in Berlin the night the wall came down; and in downtown Manhattan on September 11th. By the age of 17 he was friends with Andy Warhol and Bianca Jagger, and since then he has been up close and personal with some of the most famous women in the world: Julia Roberts, Madonna, Sharon Stone and Donatella Versace. A superb raconteur and a keen observer of human folly (especially his own), Rupert Everett turns his life into a captivating story of love, fame, glamour, gossip and drama.

Stockists: Book Depository


Stories I Only Tell My Friends, Rob Lowe, $22.99
Stories I Only Tell My Friends, Rob Lowe, $22.99

The publisher's blurb: A teen idol at 15, and one of Hollywood's top stars to this day, Rob Lowe once lived a life of wild excess, leading to his quest for family and sobriety. In this book he chronicles his experiences as a painfully misunderstood child actor in Ohio, his days with the "Brat Pack" and his forays into the world of politics.

Stockists: Dymocks


The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer, $20.99
The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer, $20.99

The publisher's blurb: In The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer looks back over her life for stories about her teenage years, her family, relationships, her career, good — and bad — sex, and shares the experiences that have shaped who she is: from the riches to rags story of her childhood and her teenage quest for normality (and boys) to becoming one of the most sought-after comedians on the planet and an outspoken advocate for women's rights. Her book will make you giggle uncontrollably, catch you completely off guard and answer this burning question — is it okay for a 36-year-old woman to still sleep with her childhood teddy bears?

Stockists: Angus & Robertson Bookworld


Troublemaker, Leah Remini, $24.08
Troublemaker, Leah Remini, $24.08

The publisher's blurb: Leah Remini has never been the type to hold her tongue. That willingness to speak her mind, stand her ground, and rattle the occasional cage has enabled this tough-talking girl from Brooklyn to forge an enduring and successful career in Hollywood. But being a troublemaker has come at a cost. That was never more evident than in 2013, when Remini loudly and publicly broke with the Church of Scientology. Now, in this frank, funny, poignant memoir, the former King of Queens star opens up about that experience for the first time, revealing the in-depth details of her painful split with the church and its controversial practices.

Stockists: Angus & Robertson Bookworld


No Lifeguard on Duty, Janice Dickinson, $14.98
No Lifeguard on Duty, Janice Dickinson, $14.98

The publisher's blurb: In this unadulterated memoir, Janice Dickinson tells her incredible story, filled with dizzying highs and lows — from the cruelty and abuse of her childhood to the money, power and fame of her stardom; from her glory days with Gia Carangi and Christie Brinkley to nights with Warren Beatty, Jack Nicholson and Sylvester Stallone; from a dizzying drug and alcohol habit to three failed marriages; from cavorting around the globe to struggling to make it in Los Angeles as a working mum. This captivating and cautionary tale reveals the smart, passionate woman beneath the glossy photos-and strips bare the business that made her a legend.

Stockists: Book Depository


Confessions of a Video Vixen, Karrine Steffans, $17.85
Confessions of a Video Vixen, Karrine Steffans, $17.85

The publisher's blurb: Part tell-all, part cautionary tale, this emotionally charged memoir from a former video vixen nicknamed "Superhead" goes beyond the glamour of celebrity to reveal the inner workings of the hip-hop dancer industry — from the physical and emotional abuse that's rampant in the industry, and which marked her own life — to the excessive use of drugs, sex and bling.

Stockists: Book Depository


Mommie Dearest, Christina Crawford, From $51.48
Mommie Dearest, Christina Crawford, From $51.48

The publisher's blurb: When it was released in 1978, Christina Crawford's Mommie Dearest made an indelible impression on America's cultural landscape: it enjoyed 42 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, spawned a cult film classic based on the book, and placed the issue of family violence in the national spotlight. Issues of family violence brought to light then have yet to be resolved today and the book still stands as a catalyst for change. Christina Crawford is an internationally-recognised bestselling author and advocate for adoption reform, the rights of women and children, and a pioneer in making family violence an issue of national concern.

Stockists: Amazon


