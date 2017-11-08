23 Celebrity Biographies You Won't Be Able to Put Down This Christmas

The publisher's blurb: From the Golden Globe award-winning actress comes the #1 New York Times bestseller. A memoir in essays in the tradition of Tina Fey's Bossypants and Caitlin Moran's How To Be a Woman, Yes Please is a hilarious collection of stories, thoughts, ideas, haikus and words-to-live-by drawn from the life and mind of acclaimed actress, writer and comedian Amy Poehler. Yes Please finds Amy riffing on sex, love, family, friendship and plastic surgery, and is chock-full of great jokes and sage advice (the useful kind, not the annoying kind you didn't ask for). Fans of Lena Dunham's Not That Kind of Girl, Caitlin Moran's How to Be a Woman, and Tina Fey's Bossypants will love Yes Please.
