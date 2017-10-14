The 19 Best Horror Movies of the 2000s

This movie hits the trifecta of blood, guts, and gore. After its release in 2004, audiences and critics alike sat with their mouths hanging open, disbelieving of what they had just seen. It pushed the boundaries of what we were willing to accept from a slasher movie, but also sort of set the standard for what we expected. The lunatic, Jigsaw, chains two men at opposite ends of a bathroom and forces them to solve puzzles to escape . . . and their families have to watch. Watch Cary Elwes be brutalised, psychologically terrorised, and physically tortured, but know that it's not for the faint of the heart.