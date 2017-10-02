16 Iconic '90s Horror Movies That Still Hold Up

These days shaky-cam, mockumentary-style movies are a dime a dozen, but in 1999, The Blair Witch Project was something relatively new and, frankly, we just weren't even ready for it. At the time of the premiere, "documentaries" began airing on channels like Syfy, creating the illusion of a real and present phenomenon. It was clever marketing for an indie movie with a shoestring budget. It worked, and the movie wound up grossing over $250 million, making it nearly impossible for anyone to step foot in the woods.