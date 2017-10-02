16 Iconic '90s Horror Movies That Still Hold Up

You thought YOU were a big fan of your favourite book? You ain't got nothing on Annie Wilkes (Kathy Bates). When her favourite author (James Caan) is involved in a car crash near her snowy mountain home, she takes it on herself to nurse him back to health. And by "nurse him" we mean kidnap him, hold him hostage as he heals, and then cripple him when it seems like he's going to get better. There's nothing overtly scary about this movie, but Kathy Bates' icy, weird kindness is about as terrifying as it gets.

Watch the trailer but take care not to look Annie directly in the eye.