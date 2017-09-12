The Most Memorable Moments From The Bachelor So Far

 Skip Nav
Every Bachelor season comes with its fair share of memorable moments. Remember Alex Nation's mud bath with Richie last season? (How could we forget.) As we approach the finale of yet another year, it's easy to get engrossed in who will be left standing at the end, but as with all good things — and especially in the case of The Bachelor — one must not discount the journey.

From Elora's unexpected entrance at the first cocktail party to Matty's attempts at belly dancing on a date, here are the ups, downs, and all the drama in between.

1 All the different cocktail party entrances, from Akoulina's ribbon twirling to Cobie's perpetually excited face.
All the different cocktail party entrances, from Akoulina's ribbon twirling to Cobie's perpetually excited face.
Image Source: Network Ten

2 When Liz called Jen's dress "putrid" and all hell broke loose on the first night.
When Liz called Jen's dress "putrid" and all hell broke loose on the first night.
Image Source: Network Ten

3 When Elora made her unexpected fire-dancing entrance.
When Elora made her unexpected fire-dancing entrance.
Image Source: Network Ten
4 When Leah, Jen and Sian kept picking on everyone.
When Leah, Jen and Sian kept picking on everyone.
Image Source: Network Ten
5 Jen jumping into the pool on the group shoot when she wasn't meant to.
Jen jumping into the pool on the group shoot when she wasn't meant to.
Image Source: Network Ten
6 When Leah tried to kiss Matty on the motorcycle shoot and he pulled away.
When Leah tried to kiss Matty on the motorcycle shoot and he pulled away.
Image Source: Network Ten

7 Laura scoring the first kiss of the season.
Laura scoring the first kiss of the season.
Image Source: Network Ten

8 Liz and Jen's really awkward two-on-one date.
Liz and Jen's really awkward two-on-one date.
Image Source: Network Ten
9 That "to be continued" cliffhanger that we all didn't deserve.
That "to be continued" cliffhanger that we all didn't deserve.
Image Source: Network Ten

10 Sian's meltdown about not knowing whether she wanted to continue on the show.
Sian's meltdown about not knowing whether she wanted to continue on the show.
Image Source: Network Ten

11 Tara openly admiring Matty's bum on her first date.
Tara openly admiring Matty's bum on her first date.
Image Source: Network Ten

12 Florence cheating on the group date to spend time with Matty.
Florence cheating on the group date to spend time with Matty.
Image Source: Network Ten
13 When the girls met Matty's sister and a national slut-shaming conversation started.
When the girls met Matty's sister and a national slut-shaming conversation started.
Image Source: Network Ten

14 Matty attempting to belly dance on his second date with Tara.
Matty attempting to belly dance on his second date with Tara.
Image Source: Network Ten
15 When Elora made that, "Did he tip you?" comment.
When Elora made that, "Did he tip you?" comment.
Image Source: Network Ten
16 Jen walking out of the Bachelor mansion because she couldn't handle the "fakery".
Jen walking out of the Bachelor mansion because she couldn't handle the "fakery".
Image Source: Network Ten

17 When Elora tried to kiss Matty at the cocktail party and he said no.
When Elora tried to kiss Matty at the cocktail party and he said no.
Image Source: Network Ten
18 Elise's rise from unknown to frontrunner.
Elise's rise from unknown to frontrunner.
Image Source: Network Ten

