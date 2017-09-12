The Most Memorable Moments From The Bachelor So Far

Every Bachelor season comes with its fair share of memorable moments. Remember Alex Nation's mud bath with Richie last season? (How could we forget.) As we approach the finale of yet another year, it's easy to get engrossed in who will be left standing at the end, but as with all good things — and especially in the case of The Bachelor — one must not discount the journey.

From Elora's unexpected entrance at the first cocktail party to Matty's attempts at belly dancing on a date, here are the ups, downs, and all the drama in between.