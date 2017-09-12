12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Bachelor Best Moments From The Bachelor 2017 The Most Memorable Moments From The Bachelor So Far 12 September, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Network Ten Every Bachelor season comes with its fair share of memorable moments. Remember Alex Nation's mud bath with Richie last season? (How could we forget.) As we approach the finale of yet another year, it's easy to get engrossed in who will be left standing at the end, but as with all good things — and especially in the case of The Bachelor — one must not discount the journey. From Elora's unexpected entrance at the first cocktail party to Matty's attempts at belly dancing on a date, here are the ups, downs, and all the drama in between. 1 All the different cocktail party entrances, from Akoulina's ribbon twirling to Cobie's perpetually excited face. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedRelive Akoulina's Ribbon-Twirling Entrance on The Bachelor 1 / 18 2 When Liz called Jen's dress "putrid" and all hell broke loose on the first night. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedLiz Called Jen's Dress "Putrid" on The Bachelor and All Hell Broke Loose 2 / 18 3 When Elora made her unexpected fire-dancing entrance. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 3 / 18 4 When Leah, Jen and Sian kept picking on everyone. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 4 / 18 5 Jen jumping into the pool on the group shoot when she wasn't meant to. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 5 / 18 6 When Leah tried to kiss Matty on the motorcycle shoot and he pulled away. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedHoly Moly, Leah Tried to Kiss Matty J and He Pulled Away! 6 / 18 7 Laura scoring the first kiss of the season. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedOoh La La, Laura Scored the First Kiss of 2017 and It Was Steeeeamy! 7 / 18 8 Liz and Jen's really awkward two-on-one date. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 8 / 18 9 That "to be continued" cliffhanger that we all didn't deserve. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedWhat Is This Cruel and Unusual Punishment From The Bachelor Tonight? 9 / 18 10 Sian's meltdown about not knowing whether she wanted to continue on the show. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedThe Bachelor Broke the 4th Wall and It Was SO Much Like UnReal 10 / 18 11 Tara openly admiring Matty's bum on her first date. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedTara Speaking Her Mind About Matty's Bum Is Another Reason Why We Love Her 11 / 18 12 Florence cheating on the group date to spend time with Matty. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 12 / 18 13 When the girls met Matty's sister and a national slut-shaming conversation started. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedQuick Question: What Was With the Slut-Shaming on The Bachelor Last Night? 13 / 18 14 Matty attempting to belly dance on his second date with Tara. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 14 / 18 15 When Elora made that, "Did he tip you?" comment. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 15 / 18 16 Jen walking out of the Bachelor mansion because she couldn't handle the "fakery". What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedJen Clears the Air on Her Decision to Leave The Bachelor 16 / 18 17 When Elora tried to kiss Matty at the cocktail party and he said no. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten 17 / 18 18 Elise's rise from unknown to frontrunner. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Network Ten RelatedElise and Matty's Bachelor Slow Burn — In Pictures! 18 / 18 Join the conversation GifsTV