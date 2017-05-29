The 7 Most Buzzed About Movies From the Cannes Film Festival

Beautiful people, expensive yachts and glamorous dresses may have come to characterise Cannes over the years — and 2017 has been no different — but the real reason the festival is held is to highlight a slate of exciting up and coming films. It's the largest global cinematic showcase, and a spot on its 11-day screening circuit gets films in front of some very important industry eyes. And, if well-received, sets them up strongly for award season contention.

Unless you're amongst the privileged bunch enjoying the south of France though, it's hard to keep tabs on the buzziest Cannes happenings. We've done the work for you and rounded up the films that should be on your radar.