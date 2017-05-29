29/5/17 29/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Cannes Film festival Best Movies From the Cannes Film Festival 2017 The 7 Most Buzzed About Movies From the Cannes Film Festival 29 May, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Cannes Film Festival Beautiful people, expensive yachts and glamorous dresses may have come to characterise Cannes over the years — and 2017 has been no different — but the real reason the festival is held is to highlight a slate of exciting up and coming films. It's the largest global cinematic showcase, and a spot on its 11-day screening circuit gets films in front of some very important industry eyes. And, if well-received, sets them up strongly for award season contention. Unless you're amongst the privileged bunch enjoying the south of France though, it's hard to keep tabs on the buzziest Cannes happenings. We've done the work for you and rounded up the films that should be on your radar. RelatedThe Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France The Meyerowitz Stories What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cannes Film Festival A group of estranged siblings gather in New York to celebrate the work of their father, a sculptor. Stars: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Emma Thompson 1 / 7 Okja What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cannes Film Festival Okja, a hippo-like animal, is Mija's best friend. But little does she know that her precious pet is the target of a multi-national company for their own benefit. Watch the trailer here. Stars: Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steven Yeun 2 / 7 The Killing of a Sacred Deer What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cannes Film Festival A prolific surgeon adopts a teenage boy into his family, however soon finds the boy's action growing increasingly sinister. Stars: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone 3 / 7 Good Time What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cannes Film Festival The film follows the efforts of a bank robber to escape those who are closing in on him. Stars: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barkhad Abdi 4 / 7 The Beguiled What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cannes Film Festival A wounded soldier takes residence at an all-girls boarding school in rural Virginia, and tensions and rivalries begin to mount. Watch the trailer here. Stars: Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst 5 / 7 Wonderstruck What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cannes Film Festival Two simultaneous tales unfold: one set in 1927 and the other in 1977, where a young girl and boy abandon their homes in search of something their missing. Stars: Julianne Moore, Millicent Simmonds, Cory Michael Smith 6 / 7 You Were Never Really Here What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cannes Film Festival A war veteran attempts to save a girl from sex trafficking. Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Ekaterina Samsonov, Alessandro Nivola 7 / 7 Join the conversation Share this post New MoviesCannes Film FestivalMovies