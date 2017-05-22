22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Best Pictures From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards 38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV 22 May, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty The Billboard Music Awards rolled through Las Vegas on Monday, bringing a bevy of hot stars from the world of music, movies, and TV. The red carpet was full of both glamorous and over-the-top sexy looks, while the night's winners included Drake, Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, and Cher, who took home the Icon Award after epic performances her hits. Even if you watched the big show, you still may have missed these candids shots from inside. Scroll through to see them all now. RelatedCher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller Olivia Munn and Josh Duhamel What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 1 / 38 Celine Dion What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017 2 / 38 Ansel Elgort, Hailee Steinfeld, and DJ Khaled What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 3 / 38 Tish and Miley Cyrus What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017 4 / 38 Vanessa Hudgens What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 5 / 38 Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, and Blake Shelton What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 6 / 38 Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 7 / 38 Drake and DJ Khaled What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 8 / 38 DJ Khaled and Hailee Steinfeld What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 9 / 38 Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 10 / 38 Ansel Elgort and Hailee Steinfeld What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 11 / 38 Drake and Kevin Hart What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 12 / 38 Josh Duhamel What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 13 / 38 Lorde and Sonja Yelich What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 14 / 38 Desiigner and Drake What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 15 / 38 Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 16 / 38 BTS and Halsey What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 17 / 38 Sam Hunt and Hannah Fowler What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 18 / 38 Vanessa Hudgens What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 19 / 38 Camilla Cabello What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 20 / 38 Kate Beckinsale and Drake What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 21 / 38 Lil' Wayne What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 22 / 38 Olivia Munn What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017 23 / 38 Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017 24 / 38 Miley Cyrus What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 25 / 38 Nicki Minaj and Drake What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 26 / 38 Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017 27 / 38 Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017 28 / 38 Vanessa Hudgens and Miley Cyrus What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 29 / 38 Lea Michele and Celine Dion What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 30 / 38 Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 31 / 38 BTS What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 32 / 38 Vanessa Hudgens What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 33 / 38 C.J. Wallace and Diddy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 34 / 38 Sam Hunt What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 35 / 38 Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017 36 / 38 Chris Daughtry and Rachel Platten What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 37 / 38 Drake What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017 38 / 38 Join the conversation Share this post Award SeasonBillboard Music AwardsDrakeCherRed CarpetMiley Cyrus