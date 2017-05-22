 Skip Nav
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding

Best Pictures From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV

Drake
Image Source: Getty

The Billboard Music Awards rolled through Las Vegas on Monday, bringing a bevy of hot stars from the world of music, movies, and TV. The red carpet was full of both glamorous and over-the-top sexy looks, while the night's winners included Drake, Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, and Cher, who took home the Icon Award after epic performances her hits. Even if you watched the big show, you still may have missed these candids shots from inside. Scroll through to see them all now.

Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveller
Olivia Munn and Josh Duhamel
Olivia Munn and Josh Duhamel
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
1 / 38
Celine Dion
Celine Dion
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017
2 / 38
Ansel Elgort, Hailee Steinfeld, and DJ Khaled
Ansel Elgort, Hailee Steinfeld, and DJ Khaled
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
3 / 38
Tish and Miley Cyrus
Tish and Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017
4 / 38
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
5 / 38
Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani, Celine Dion, and Blake Shelton
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
6 / 38
Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus
Billy Ray and Noah Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
7 / 38
Drake and DJ Khaled
Drake and DJ Khaled
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
8 / 38
DJ Khaled and Hailee Steinfeld
DJ Khaled and Hailee Steinfeld
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
9 / 38
Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly
Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
10 / 38
Ansel Elgort and Hailee Steinfeld
Ansel Elgort and Hailee Steinfeld
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
11 / 38
Drake and Kevin Hart
Drake and Kevin Hart
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
12 / 38
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
13 / 38
Lorde and Sonja Yelich
Lorde and Sonja Yelich
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
14 / 38
Desiigner and Drake
Desiigner and Drake
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
15 / 38
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
16 / 38
BTS and Halsey
BTS and Halsey
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
17 / 38
Sam Hunt and Hannah Fowler
Sam Hunt and Hannah Fowler
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
18 / 38
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
19 / 38
Camilla Cabello
Camilla Cabello
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
20 / 38
Kate Beckinsale and Drake
Kate Beckinsale and Drake
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
21 / 38
Lil' Wayne
Lil' Wayne
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
22 / 38
Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017
23 / 38
Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers
Florida Georgia Line and The Chainsmokers
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer/BBMA2017
24 / 38
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
25 / 38
Nicki Minaj and Drake
Nicki Minaj and Drake
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
26 / 38
Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale
Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017
27 / 38
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017
28 / 38
Vanessa Hudgens and Miley Cyrus
Vanessa Hudgens and Miley Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
29 / 38
Lea Michele and Celine Dion
Lea Michele and Celine Dion
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017
30 / 38
Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
31 / 38
BTS
BTS
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
32 / 38
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
33 / 38
C.J. Wallace and Diddy
C.J. Wallace and Diddy
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
34 / 38
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
35 / 38
Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale
Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017
36 / 38
Chris Daughtry and Rachel Platten
Chris Daughtry and Rachel Platten
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
37 / 38
Drake
Drake
Image Source: Getty / Chris Polk/BBMA2017
38 / 38
Join the conversation
Award SeasonBillboard Music AwardsDrakeCherRed CarpetMiley Cyrus
