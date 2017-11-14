14/11/17 14/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Best Pictures From the 2017 MTV EMAs 23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs 14 November, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty The MTV Europe Music Awards went down in London on Sunday, bringing out some of the hottest artists from around the globe. Between host Rita Ora showing up in her "dressing gown" on the red carpet and stellar performances from Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Kesha, and even Eminem, the show did not disappoint. Just in case you missed it, we've rounded the best photos from the big event. Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Pictured: Lana Del Rey and Demi Lovato 1 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang Pictured: Rita Ora 2 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Pictured: Eminem 3 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Pictured: Hailey Baldwin 4 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan Pictured: Rita Ora 5 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Pictured: The Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. 6 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Pictured: Demi Lovato 7 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pictured: Zara Larsson 8 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Pictured: Eminem 9 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Tristan Fewings/MTV EMAs 2017 Pictured: Stormzy 10 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Pictured: Demi Lovato 11 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Pictured: Natalie Dormer 12 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Dave J Hogan Pictured: Shawn Mendes 13 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Venturelli Pictured: French Montana 14 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Tristan Fewings/MTV EMAs 2017 Pictured: Liam Payne and Hailey Baldwin 15 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Pictured: Camila Cabello 16 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Ian Gavan Pictured: Jared Leto and Rita Ora 17 / 23 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips Pictured: Nathalie Emmanuel 18 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Pictured: Liam Payne 19 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Pictured: Shawn Mendes 20 / 23 Image Source: Getty / John Phillips Pictured: Camila Cabello 21 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur Pictured: Brad Wilk, Tom Morello, and Chuck D. 22 / 23 Image Source: Getty / Andreas Rentz/MTV EMAs 2017 Pictured: Kesha 23 / 23 Join the conversation Award SeasonMTV EMAsRed CarpetDemi LovatoRita OraEminemHailey Baldwin