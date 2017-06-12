 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Every Single Show-Stopping Moment From the Tony Awards
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Dogs
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
NSFW
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Spotify
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops

Best Pictures From the 2017 Tony Awards

Every Single Show-Stopping Moment From the Tony Awards

View in slideshow
Every Single Show-Stopping Moment From the Tony Awards
Image Source: Getty

The Tony Awards went down at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Sunday night, bringing out some of Broadway's biggest stars. In addition to some show-stopping performances, there were also quite a few celebrities on hand to present. Anna Kendrick introduced her Pitch Perfect co-star, Ben Platt, and the rest of the Dear Evan Hansen cast, while John Legend reunited with La La Land lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as he awarded them with best original score. Plus, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, made a special appearance during the show. See all the best moments below.

Kevin Spacey
Kevin Spacey
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
1 / 14
Darren Criss and Mark Hamill
Darren Criss and Mark Hamill
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
2 / 14
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Image Source: Getty / Jenny Anderson
3 / 14
Josh Groban
Josh Groban
Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo
4 / 14
Joe Biden, Scarlett Johansson, and Jill Biden
Joe Biden, Scarlett Johansson, and Jill Biden
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
5 / 14
Casey Cott
Casey Cott
Image Source: Getty / Jenny Anderson
6 / 14
Mariska Hargitay and Anna Kendrick
Mariska Hargitay and Anna Kendrick
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
7 / 14
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride
8 / 14
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom
Image Source: Getty / Bryan Bedder
9 / 14
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam
Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride
10 / 14
Justin Paul, Cynthia Erivo, Benj Pasek, and John Legend
Justin Paul, Cynthia Erivo, Benj Pasek, and John Legend
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
11 / 14
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni
Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas
12 / 14
Lin Manuel-Miranda and Tina Fey
Lin Manuel-Miranda and Tina Fey
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
13 / 14
Ben Platt
Ben Platt
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
14 / 14
Join the conversation
Tony AwardsAward SeasonRed Carpet
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
Without a Doubt, These Are the Most Stylish Moments From Cannes
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Hamilton's Performance at Tony Awards 2016 | Video
Lin-Manuel Miranda
You Have to See Lin-Manuel Miranda's Chill-Inducing Hamilton Performance at the Tony Awards
by Alessandra Foresto
Keri Russell's Red Dress at the Tony Awards 2016
Award Season
Keri Russell Looks So Good in Her Tony Awards Dress, She Deserves a Standing Ovation
by Samantha Sutton
Facts About Hamilton's Set Design
hamilton
12 Fascinating Facts About Hamilton's Set
by Maggie Winterfeldt
How Prince William Honours Princess Diana
The Royals
9 Ways Prince William Is Keeping His Mother's Memory Alive Within His Own Family
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds