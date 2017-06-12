12/6/17 12/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season Best Pictures From the 2017 Tony Awards Every Single Show-Stopping Moment From the Tony Awards 12 June, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty The Tony Awards went down at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Sunday night, bringing out some of Broadway's biggest stars. In addition to some show-stopping performances, there were also quite a few celebrities on hand to present. Anna Kendrick introduced her Pitch Perfect co-star, Ben Platt, and the rest of the Dear Evan Hansen cast, while John Legend reunited with La La Land lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul as he awarded them with best original score. Plus, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, made a special appearance during the show. See all the best moments below. Kevin Spacey What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 1 / 14 Darren Criss and Mark Hamill What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 2 / 14 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jenny Anderson 3 / 14 Josh Groban What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo 4 / 14 Joe Biden, Scarlett Johansson, and Jill Biden What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 5 / 14 Casey Cott What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jenny Anderson 6 / 14 Mariska Hargitay and Anna Kendrick What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 7 / 14 John Mulaney and Nick Kroll What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride 8 / 14 Orlando Bloom What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Bryan Bedder 9 / 14 Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride 10 / 14 Justin Paul, Cynthia Erivo, Benj Pasek, and John Legend What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 11 / 14 Cynthia Nixon and Christine Marinoni What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Bruce Glikas 12 / 14 Lin Manuel-Miranda and Tina Fey What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 13 / 14 Ben Platt What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 14 / 14 Join the conversation Share this post Tony AwardsAward SeasonRed Carpet