33 Photos From the Toronto Film Festival That Are Almost as Good as Being There

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici

The Toronto Film Festival officially kicked off last week, and it's already yielded plenty of star-studded appearances. Celebrity couples like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman showed off their sweet romance on the red carpet, while Angelina Jolie had the support of her kids at the premiere of her film The Breadwinner. Jennifer Lawrence also returned from Paris with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky to promote Mother!, and Lady Gaga premiered her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. Keep reading to see even more stars who've popped up at the film festival!

1 Angelina Jolie and Shiloh, Knox, Zahara, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Shiloh, Knox, Zahara, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
2 Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
3 Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba
Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba
Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan
4 Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
5 George Clooney and Nicole Kidman
George Clooney and Nicole Kidman
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
6 Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
7 Margot Robbie and McKenna Grace
Margot Robbie and McKenna Grace
Image Source: Getty / Jeremychanphotography
8 Charlie Hunnam
Charlie Hunnam
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici
9 Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nicole Kidman
Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nicole Kidman
Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez
10 Grace Jones
Grace Jones
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
11 Steve Carell and Emma Stone
Steve Carell and Emma Stone
Image Source: Getty / GP Images
12 Drake
Drake
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
13 Madhu and Priyanka Chopra
Madhu and Priyanka Chopra
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
14 Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis
Image Source: Getty / Tara Ziemba
15 Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
16 Maisie Williams, Elle Fanning, and Bel Powley
Maisie Williams, Elle Fanning, and Bel Powley
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici
17 Jamie Bell and Kate Mara
Jamie Bell and Kate Mara
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
18 Brie Larson
Brie Larson
Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran
19 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
20 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet
Image Source: Getty / J. Countess
21 Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer
Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer
Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
22 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams
Image Source: Getty / Sonia Recchia
23 George Clooney and Julianne Moore
George Clooney and Julianne Moore
Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer
24 Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
25 Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer
Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
26 Cuba Gooding Jr. and Elle Fanning
Cuba Gooding Jr. and Elle Fanning
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
27 Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Image Source: Getty / GEOFF ROBINS
28 Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Alison Brie and Dave Franco
Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt
29 Kate Winslet and Idris Elba
Kate Winslet and Idris Elba
Image Source: Getty / J. Countess
30 Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury
31 Kate Mara and Emma Roberts
Kate Mara and Emma Roberts
Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel
32 Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet
Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet
Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk
33 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici
