33 Photos From the Toronto Film Festival That Are Almost as Good as Being There

The Toronto Film Festival officially kicked off last week, and it's already yielded plenty of star-studded appearances. Celebrity couples like Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman showed off their sweet romance on the red carpet, while Angelina Jolie had the support of her kids at the premiere of her film The Breadwinner. Jennifer Lawrence also returned from Paris with boyfriend Darren Aronofsky to promote Mother!, and Lady Gaga premiered her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. Keep reading to see even more stars who've popped up at the film festival! 1 Angelina Jolie and Shiloh, Knox, Zahara, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 1 / 33 2 Jennifer Lawrence Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 2 / 33 3 Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba Image Source: Getty / Stefanie Keenan 3 / 33 4 Lady Gaga Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 4 / 33 5 George Clooney and Nicole Kidman Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 5 / 33 6 Shia LaBeouf Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 6 / 33 7 Margot Robbie and McKenna Grace Image Source: Getty / Jeremychanphotography 7 / 33 8 Charlie Hunnam Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici 8 / 33 9 Helen Mirren, Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nicole Kidman Image Source: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez 9 / 33 10 Grace Jones Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 10 / 33 11 Steve Carell and Emma Stone Image Source: Getty / GP Images 11 / 33 12 Drake Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 12 / 33 13 Madhu and Priyanka Chopra Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 13 / 33 14 Jason Sudeikis Image Source: Getty / Tara Ziemba 14 / 33 15 Jake Gyllenhaal Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter 15 / 33 16 Maisie Williams, Elle Fanning, and Bel Powley Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici 16 / 33 17 Jamie Bell and Kate Mara Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 17 / 33 18 Brie Larson Image Source: Getty / Michael Tran 18 / 33 19 Jamie Dornan and Amelia Warner Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 19 / 33 20 Kate Winslet Image Source: Getty / J. Countess 20 / 33 21 Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson 21 / 33 22 Rachel McAdams Image Source: Getty / Sonia Recchia 22 / 33 23 George Clooney and Julianne Moore Image Source: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer 23 / 33 24 Lady Gaga Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 24 / 33 25 Jessica Chastain, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 25 / 33 26 Cuba Gooding Jr. and Elle Fanning Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 26 / 33 27 Matt Damon Image Source: Getty / GEOFF ROBINS 27 / 33 28 Alison Brie and Dave Franco Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 28 / 33 29 Kate Winslet and Idris Elba Image Source: Getty / J. Countess 29 / 33 30 Jessica Chastain Image Source: Getty / Rich Fury 30 / 33 31 Kate Mara and Emma Roberts Image Source: Getty / George Pimentel 31 / 33 32 Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet Image Source: Getty / Rich Polk 32 / 33 33 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Image Source: Getty / Joe Scarnici 33 / 33