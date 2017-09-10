10/9/17 10/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Best Pictures of Prince Harry in 2017 Every Handsome Prince Harry Moment From 2017 That You Need to Relive Right Now 10 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Despite being a royal, it seems like Prince Harry has been in the spotlight even more than usual this year, and we can't get enough. Aside from promoting his various charities during official royal events, his under-the-radar romance with Meghan Markle is causing major buzz. When he's not sneaking away for private dates with the Suits actress, he's adorably third-wheeling with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. And to top it all of, he's getting ready to become an uncle for the third time! It's safe to say the royal is having one fantastic year. See his best appearances ahead. 1 He Played With This Adorable Dog What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 1 / 15 2 He Admired a Picture of His Late Mother While Visiting the Running Charity What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 2 / 15 3 He Continued to Make Us Jealous of His Bromance With Justin Trudeau What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 3 / 15 4 He Third-Wheeled With Kate and Will at the Money London Marathon What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 4 / 15 5 He Presented the Diana Award Charity's Inaugural Legacy Award What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / PAUL GROVER 5 / 15 6 He Attended Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Meghan Markle What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 6 / 15 7 Het Met With Former President Barack Obama What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Handout 7 / 15 8 He Had an Adorable Reunion With This War Widow What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 8 / 15 9 He Chatted With Harry Styles at the Dunkirk Premiere What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack 9 / 15 10 He Proved Nothing Is Sexier Than a Man in Uniform What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 10 / 15 11 He Played Ball With Children What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 11 / 15 12 He Honoured His Mother on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 12 / 15 13 He Bored This Dog to Tears What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool JK, JK. 13 / 15 14 He Had a Brotherly Competition With Will What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ALASTAIR GRANT 14 / 15 15 He Found Out He Was Going to Be an Uncle Again What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 15 / 15 Join the conversation The British RoyalsPrince HarryThe Royals