All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

Best Pictures of Prince Harry in 2017

Every Handsome Prince Harry Moment From 2017 That You Need to Relive Right Now

He Found Out He Was Going to Be an Uncle Again
Image Source: Getty

Despite being a royal, it seems like Prince Harry has been in the spotlight even more than usual this year, and we can't get enough. Aside from promoting his various charities during official royal events, his under-the-radar romance with Meghan Markle is causing major buzz. When he's not sneaking away for private dates with the Suits actress, he's adorably third-wheeling with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. And to top it all of, he's getting ready to become an uncle for the third time! It's safe to say the royal is having one fantastic year. See his best appearances ahead.

1 He Played With This Adorable Dog
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
1 / 15
2 He Admired a Picture of His Late Mother While Visiting the Running Charity
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
2 / 15
3 He Continued to Make Us Jealous of His Bromance With Justin Trudeau
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
3 / 15
4 He Third-Wheeled With Kate and Will at the Money London Marathon
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
4 / 15
5 He Presented the Diana Award Charity's Inaugural Legacy Award
Image Source: Getty / PAUL GROVER
5 / 15
6 He Attended Pippa Middleton's Wedding With Meghan Markle
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
6 / 15
7 Het Met With Former President Barack Obama
Image Source: Getty / Handout
7 / 15
8 He Had an Adorable Reunion With This War Widow
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
8 / 15
9 He Chatted With Harry Styles at the Dunkirk Premiere
Image Source: Getty / Eamonn M. McCormack
9 / 15
10 He Proved Nothing Is Sexier Than a Man in Uniform
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
10 / 15
11 He Played Ball With Children
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
11 / 15
12 He Honoured His Mother on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
12 / 15
13 He Bored This Dog to Tears
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool

JK, JK.

13 / 15
14 He Had a Brotherly Competition With Will
Image Source: Getty / ALASTAIR GRANT
14 / 15
15 He Found Out He Was Going to Be an Uncle Again
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
15 / 15
