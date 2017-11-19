19/11/17 19/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Royals Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton 2017 The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far! 19 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang Prince William and Kate Middleton always look royally in love, but they have been extra affectionate this year. Aside from showing rare PDA at public events, the two had major heart eyes for each other while travelling around the globe for official royal visits. And their sweet moments are only going to get better from here. The pair is expecting their third child! While we are eager for even more family moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the arrival of their little one, we also love seeing these two share moments on their own. See their best appearances ahead. 1 They Went Back to Paris Image Source: Getty / Pool 1 / 50 2 They Were Front and Centre For the London Marathon Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 2 / 50 3 They Shined Bright in the City of Lights Image Source: Getty / Pool 3 / 50 4 They Were the Centre of Attention at the BAFTA Awards Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 4 / 50 5 They Watched Trooping the Colour With Their Family Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 5 / 50 6 They Drank Pints of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day Image Source: Getty / RICHARD POHLE 6 / 50 7 They Attended an Easter Service With the Royal Family Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 7 / 50 8 They Brought Along George and Charlotte For Their Royal Tour Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 8 / 50 9 They Gave Each Other Loving Glances in Berlin Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 9 / 50 10 They Showed Rare PDA in Germany Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 10 / 50 11 They Shared a Laugh in Poland Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 11 / 50 12 They Got Dolled Up For the Royal Ascot Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 12 / 50 13 They Cheered at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 13 / 50 14 They Had Heart Eyes For Each Other at a Rugby Match Image Source: Getty / Jean Catuffe 14 / 50 15 They Honoured Princess Diana on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 15 / 50 16 They Supported World Mental Health Day Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 16 / 50 17 They Had a Casual Chat With Paddington Bear Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 17 / 50 18 They Showed Sweet PDA During a Graduation Ceremony Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 18 / 50 19 They Sipped Drinks at the Queen's Birthday Party Image Source: Getty / Matthias Nareyek 19 / 50 20 They Looked Picture-Perfect in Germany Image Source: Getty / DANIEL ROLAND 20 / 50 21 They Attempted to Make Pretzels in a German Market Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 21 / 50 22 They Got Lost in Each Other's Eyes at a Dinner Reception Image Source: Getty / Sean Gallup 22 / 50 23 They Showed Off Their Adorable Family Image Source: Getty / Franziska Krug 23 / 50 24 They Bonded With Kids Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 24 / 50 25 They Supported the Heads Together Campaign Image Source: Getty / EDDIE MULHOLLAND 25 / 50 26 They Gave Spiderman a High Five Image Source: Getty / CHRIS JACKSON 26 / 50 27 They Matched in Blue Blazers Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 27 / 50 28 They Laughed at Each Other's Jokes Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 28 / 50 29 They Looked So in Love Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 29 / 50 30 Kate Helped Will With His Cake-Cutting Skills Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 30 / 50 31 They Raced Each Other Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 31 / 50 32 They Took This Photo and Time Seemed to Stand Still Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 32 / 50 33 They Accepted Flowers From Children Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 33 / 50 34 They Attended a Reception at the British Embassy Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 34 / 50 35 They Made a Casual Photo Look Like a Royal Postcard Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein 35 / 50 36 They Had Their Heads in the Clouds Image Source: Getty / Pool 36 / 50 37 They Looked Like They Were Auditioning For Grey's Anatomy Image Source: Getty / Pool 37 / 50 38 They Admired Art Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein 38 / 50 39 They Waved to the Crowd Image Source: Getty / AFP 39 / 50 40 They Hugged It Out on the Track Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 40 / 50 41 Prince William Let Paddington Dance With Kate Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 41 / 50 42 They Raised a Glass Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 42 / 50 43 Their Smiles Outshined the Cloudy Weather Image Source: Getty / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH 43 / 50 44 They Attended a Church Service With Kate's Family Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 44 / 50 45 They Let Harry Join in on the Fun Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 45 / 50 46 They Admired Queen Elizabeth II Artifacts Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 46 / 50 47 Kate Only Had Eyes For William Image Source: Getty / Patrick van Katwijk 47 / 50 48 They Made a Day at the Museum Look Like a Photoshoot Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson 48 / 50 49 They Took Their Love on Air Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool 49 / 50 50 Kate Sweetly Touched William's Back at the Royal Ascot Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo 50 / 50 