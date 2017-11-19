 Skip Nav
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff
Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Are Married!
British Celebrities
22 Times Victoria Beckham Was Hands Down the Best Person on Instagram
Music
Taylor Swift Showed Her Most Carefree Side in Reputation, and I'm So Here For It

Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton 2017

The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

View In Slideshow
They Gave Each Other Loving Glances in Berlin
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang

Prince William and Kate Middleton always look royally in love, but they have been extra affectionate this year. Aside from showing rare PDA at public events, the two had major heart eyes for each other while travelling around the globe for official royal visits. And their sweet moments are only going to get better from here. The pair is expecting their third child! While we are eager for even more family moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the arrival of their little one, we also love seeing these two share moments on their own. See their best appearances ahead.

1 They Went Back to Paris
They Went Back to Paris
Image Source: Getty / Pool
1 / 50
2 They Were Front and Centre For the London Marathon
They Were Front and Centre For the London Marathon
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
2 / 50
3 They Shined Bright in the City of Lights
They Shined Bright in the City of Lights
Image Source: Getty / Pool
3 / 50
4 They Were the Centre of Attention at the BAFTA Awards
They Were the Centre of Attention at the BAFTA Awards
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
4 / 50
5 They Watched Trooping the Colour With Their Family
They Watched Trooping the Colour With Their Family
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
5 / 50
6 They Drank Pints of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day
They Drank Pints of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day
Image Source: Getty / RICHARD POHLE
6 / 50
7 They Attended an Easter Service With the Royal Family
They Attended an Easter Service With the Royal Family
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
7 / 50
8 They Brought Along George and Charlotte For Their Royal Tour
They Brought Along George and Charlotte For Their Royal Tour
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
8 / 50
9 They Gave Each Other Loving Glances in Berlin
They Gave Each Other Loving Glances in Berlin
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
9 / 50
10 They Showed Rare PDA in Germany
They Showed Rare PDA in Germany
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
10 / 50
11 They Shared a Laugh in Poland
They Shared a Laugh in Poland
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
11 / 50
12 They Got Dolled Up For the Royal Ascot
They Got Dolled Up For the Royal Ascot
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
12 / 50
13 They Cheered at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship
They Cheered at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship
Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
13 / 50
14 They Had Heart Eyes For Each Other at a Rugby Match
They Had Heart Eyes For Each Other at a Rugby Match
Image Source: Getty / Jean Catuffe
14 / 50
15 They Honoured Princess Diana on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
They Honoured Princess Diana on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
15 / 50
16 They Supported World Mental Health Day
They Supported World Mental Health Day
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
16 / 50
17 They Had a Casual Chat With Paddington Bear
They Had a Casual Chat With Paddington Bear
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
17 / 50
18 They Showed Sweet PDA During a Graduation Ceremony
They Showed Sweet PDA During a Graduation Ceremony
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
18 / 50
19 They Sipped Drinks at the Queen's Birthday Party
They Sipped Drinks at the Queen's Birthday Party
Image Source: Getty / Matthias Nareyek
19 / 50
20 They Looked Picture-Perfect in Germany
They Looked Picture-Perfect in Germany
Image Source: Getty / DANIEL ROLAND
20 / 50
21 They Attempted to Make Pretzels in a German Market
They Attempted to Make Pretzels in a German Market
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
21 / 50
22 They Got Lost in Each Other's Eyes at a Dinner Reception
They Got Lost in Each Other's Eyes at a Dinner Reception
Image Source: Getty / Sean Gallup
22 / 50
23 They Showed Off Their Adorable Family
They Showed Off Their Adorable Family
Image Source: Getty / Franziska Krug
23 / 50
24 They Bonded With Kids
They Bonded With Kids
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
24 / 50
25 They Supported the Heads Together Campaign
They Supported the Heads Together Campaign
Image Source: Getty / EDDIE MULHOLLAND
25 / 50
26 They Gave Spiderman a High Five
They Gave Spiderman a High Five
Image Source: Getty / CHRIS JACKSON
26 / 50
27 They Matched in Blue Blazers
They Matched in Blue Blazers
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
27 / 50
28 They Laughed at Each Other's Jokes
They Laughed at Each Other's Jokes
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
28 / 50
29 They Looked So in Love
They Looked So in Love
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
29 / 50
30 Kate Helped Will With His Cake-Cutting Skills
Kate Helped Will With His Cake-Cutting Skills
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
30 / 50
31 They Raced Each Other
They Raced Each Other
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
31 / 50
32 They Took This Photo and Time Seemed to Stand Still
They Took This Photo and Time Seemed to Stand Still
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
32 / 50
33 They Accepted Flowers From Children
They Accepted Flowers From Children
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
33 / 50
34 They Attended a Reception at the British Embassy
They Attended a Reception at the British Embassy
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
34 / 50
35 They Made a Casual Photo Look Like a Royal Postcard
They Made a Casual Photo Look Like a Royal Postcard
Image Source: Getty / Samir Hussein
35 / 50
36 They Had Their Heads in the Clouds
They Had Their Heads in the Clouds
Image Source: Getty / Pool
36 / 50
37 They Looked Like They Were Auditioning For Grey's Anatomy
They Looked Like They Were Auditioning For Grey's Anatomy
Image Source: Getty / Pool
37 / 50
38 They Admired Art
They Admired Art
Image Source: Getty / Pool/Samir Hussein
38 / 50
39 They Waved to the Crowd
They Waved to the Crowd
Image Source: Getty / AFP
39 / 50
40 They Hugged It Out on the Track
They Hugged It Out on the Track
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
40 / 50
41 Prince William Let Paddington Dance With Kate
Prince William Let Paddington Dance With Kate
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
41 / 50
42 They Raised a Glass
They Raised a Glass
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
42 / 50
43 Their Smiles Outshined the Cloudy Weather
Their Smiles Outshined the Cloudy Weather
Image Source: Getty / KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH
43 / 50
44 They Attended a Church Service With Kate's Family
They Attended a Church Service With Kate's Family
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
44 / 50
45 They Let Harry Join in on the Fun
They Let Harry Join in on the Fun
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
45 / 50
46 They Admired Queen Elizabeth II Artifacts
They Admired Queen Elizabeth II Artifacts
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
46 / 50
47 Kate Only Had Eyes For William
Kate Only Had Eyes For William
Image Source: Getty / Patrick van Katwijk
47 / 50
48 They Made a Day at the Museum Look Like a Photoshoot
They Made a Day at the Museum Look Like a Photoshoot
Image Source: Getty / Chris Jackson
48 / 50
49 They Took Their Love on Air
They Took Their Love on Air
Image Source: Getty / WPA Pool
49 / 50
50 Kate Sweetly Touched William's Back at the Royal Ascot
Kate Sweetly Touched William's Back at the Royal Ascot
Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
50 / 50
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017The British RoyalsPrince WilliamKate MiddletonThe RoyalsCelebrity CouplesPrince
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
The Royals
13 Powerful Women Whose Style Has Defined 2017
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Prince Harry Visiting the Terrence Higgins Trust Nov. 2017
The Royals
Prince Harry Follows in Princess Diana's Footsteps, Hands Out HIV Self-Testing Kits in London
by Monica Sisavat
Kate Middleton Wearing Alexander McQueen
The Royals
The Designer Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton Velvet Catherine Walker Dress
The Royals
Kate Middleton's LBD Looks Classic and Simple — Until the Light Shines Down
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre
The Royals
Kate Middleton Cleverly Conceals Her Growing Belly During a Day With Children
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds